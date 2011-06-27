Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,558
|$36,877
|$39,740
|Clean
|$33,947
|$36,222
|$39,021
|Average
|$32,727
|$34,912
|$37,583
|Rough
|$31,507
|$33,602
|$36,145
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,289
|$30,981
|$34,297
|Clean
|$27,789
|$30,431
|$33,676
|Average
|$26,790
|$29,330
|$32,435
|Rough
|$25,791
|$28,230
|$31,194
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,506
|$55,104
|$58,321
|Clean
|$51,579
|$54,125
|$57,266
|Average
|$49,724
|$52,168
|$55,155
|Rough
|$47,870
|$50,211
|$53,044
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,495
|$43,930
|$46,942
|Clean
|$40,763
|$43,150
|$46,092
|Average
|$39,297
|$41,590
|$44,394
|Rough
|$37,832
|$40,029
|$42,695
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,497
|$32,819
|$35,683
|Clean
|$29,958
|$32,236
|$35,037
|Average
|$28,881
|$31,070
|$33,746
|Rough
|$27,804
|$29,904
|$32,455