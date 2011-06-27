Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,523
|$15,230
|$17,030
|Clean
|$12,906
|$14,546
|$16,229
|Average
|$11,673
|$13,178
|$14,627
|Rough
|$10,439
|$11,811
|$13,025
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,566
|$19,271
|$22,072
|Clean
|$15,811
|$18,405
|$21,034
|Average
|$14,300
|$16,675
|$18,957
|Rough
|$12,788
|$14,944
|$16,881