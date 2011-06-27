  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Juke
  4. Used 2017 Nissan Juke
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Nissan Juke Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,291$16,489$18,804
Clean$13,937$16,073$18,316
Average$13,227$15,242$17,341
Rough$12,518$14,411$16,365
Sell my 2017 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,137$14,289$16,554
Clean$11,836$13,928$16,124
Average$11,233$13,208$15,266
Rough$10,631$12,488$14,407
Sell my 2017 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,977$15,127$17,391
Clean$12,655$14,746$16,940
Average$12,011$13,983$16,038
Rough$11,367$13,221$15,136
Sell my 2017 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,880$12,918$15,061
Clean$10,610$12,592$14,670
Average$10,070$11,941$13,889
Rough$9,530$11,290$13,108
Sell my 2017 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,426$16,640$18,971
Clean$14,068$16,221$18,479
Average$13,352$15,382$17,495
Rough$12,636$14,543$16,511
Sell my 2017 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,885$15,051$17,330
Clean$12,566$14,672$16,881
Average$11,926$13,913$15,982
Rough$11,286$13,154$15,083
Sell my 2017 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,240$18,347$20,567
Clean$15,837$17,884$20,034
Average$15,031$16,959$18,967
Rough$14,225$16,034$17,900
Sell my 2017 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,735$13,011$13,314
Clean$12,419$12,683$12,969
Average$11,787$12,027$12,278
Rough$11,155$11,372$11,588
Sell my 2017 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,653$14,840$17,143
Clean$12,339$14,466$16,698
Average$11,711$13,718$15,809
Rough$11,083$12,970$14,920
Sell my 2017 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,898$13,943$16,095
Clean$11,603$13,592$15,678
Average$11,012$12,889$14,843
Rough$10,422$12,186$14,008
Sell my 2017 Nissan Juke with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Juke near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Nissan Juke on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,610 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,592 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Juke is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,610 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,592 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Nissan Juke, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,610 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,592 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Nissan Juke. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Nissan Juke and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Nissan Juke ranges from $9,530 to $15,061, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Nissan Juke is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.