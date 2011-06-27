Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,291
|$16,489
|$18,804
|Clean
|$13,937
|$16,073
|$18,316
|Average
|$13,227
|$15,242
|$17,341
|Rough
|$12,518
|$14,411
|$16,365
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,137
|$14,289
|$16,554
|Clean
|$11,836
|$13,928
|$16,124
|Average
|$11,233
|$13,208
|$15,266
|Rough
|$10,631
|$12,488
|$14,407
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,977
|$15,127
|$17,391
|Clean
|$12,655
|$14,746
|$16,940
|Average
|$12,011
|$13,983
|$16,038
|Rough
|$11,367
|$13,221
|$15,136
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,880
|$12,918
|$15,061
|Clean
|$10,610
|$12,592
|$14,670
|Average
|$10,070
|$11,941
|$13,889
|Rough
|$9,530
|$11,290
|$13,108
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,426
|$16,640
|$18,971
|Clean
|$14,068
|$16,221
|$18,479
|Average
|$13,352
|$15,382
|$17,495
|Rough
|$12,636
|$14,543
|$16,511
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,885
|$15,051
|$17,330
|Clean
|$12,566
|$14,672
|$16,881
|Average
|$11,926
|$13,913
|$15,982
|Rough
|$11,286
|$13,154
|$15,083
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,240
|$18,347
|$20,567
|Clean
|$15,837
|$17,884
|$20,034
|Average
|$15,031
|$16,959
|$18,967
|Rough
|$14,225
|$16,034
|$17,900
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,735
|$13,011
|$13,314
|Clean
|$12,419
|$12,683
|$12,969
|Average
|$11,787
|$12,027
|$12,278
|Rough
|$11,155
|$11,372
|$11,588
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,653
|$14,840
|$17,143
|Clean
|$12,339
|$14,466
|$16,698
|Average
|$11,711
|$13,718
|$15,809
|Rough
|$11,083
|$12,970
|$14,920
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,898
|$13,943
|$16,095
|Clean
|$11,603
|$13,592
|$15,678
|Average
|$11,012
|$12,889
|$14,843
|Rough
|$10,422
|$12,186
|$14,008