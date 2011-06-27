1994 Suzuki Swift Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$678 - $1,612
1994 Highlights
The GA hatchback gets a cargo cover and both GA models get a right sideview mirror.
longliveswift,06/17/2004
Bought my suzuki brand new and it has run flawlessly for 10 years. Currently have 160,000 mi on it, and I'm afraid its life is coming to an end. I can tell you one thing, I sure got my moneys worth out of this car.
Swiftier,07/22/2010
Best value I have ever owned. Have driven the car daily for 16 years and have never had any breakdowns. The only repair was a leaky water pump at 100k. Still gets great gas mileage. Handles nice, and light enough that the lack of power steering is not an issue. Not enough power to have A/C, but only a problem in the summer when on the highway. The paint is not the best quality, but it was an inexpensive new car. Inside door handles are made of plastic, and break too easily (lost the same one twice, but the rest are ok) Inexpensive to maintain properly, and starts on first try every time, even in subzero temps. With good tires it is great in the snow. Might repaint it and drive another 16 yrs.
Dale L,07/14/2002
Bought this new GT of the showroom floor and loved it!! Had transmission problems quite a bit and dealer seemed not to fix it to well. A/C never worked past a summer for 3 years. Always got me where I wanted to go. GT had great handling and just enough power to make things fun. Too bad the dont make it anymore.
hatchback,08/04/2002
My swift: (sammy swift the tropical fish....don't blame me my mom named it). I got it when my mom got remarried (didn't need it anymore). It has !!!!!!!!!!! 125,000 !!!!!!!!!!!! and on the ORIGINAL CLUTCH. It's only had brakes, tires, some electrical work.
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 6000 rpm
