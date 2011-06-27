  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Swift
  4. Used 1994 Suzuki Swift
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1994 Suzuki Swift Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Suzuki Swift for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$678 - $1,612
Used Swift for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The GA hatchback gets a cargo cover and both GA models get a right sideview mirror.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Suzuki Swift.

5(20%)
4(80%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Great Car
longliveswift,06/17/2004
Bought my suzuki brand new and it has run flawlessly for 10 years. Currently have 160,000 mi on it, and I'm afraid its life is coming to an end. I can tell you one thing, I sure got my moneys worth out of this car.
Super economical, decent vehicle.
Swiftier,07/22/2010
Best value I have ever owned. Have driven the car daily for 16 years and have never had any breakdowns. The only repair was a leaky water pump at 100k. Still gets great gas mileage. Handles nice, and light enough that the lack of power steering is not an issue. Not enough power to have A/C, but only a problem in the summer when on the highway. The paint is not the best quality, but it was an inexpensive new car. Inside door handles are made of plastic, and break too easily (lost the same one twice, but the rest are ok) Inexpensive to maintain properly, and starts on first try every time, even in subzero temps. With good tires it is great in the snow. Might repaint it and drive another 16 yrs.
Fun to Drive!!
Dale L,07/14/2002
Bought this new GT of the showroom floor and loved it!! Had transmission problems quite a bit and dealer seemed not to fix it to well. A/C never worked past a summer for 3 years. Always got me where I wanted to go. GT had great handling and just enough power to make things fun. Too bad the dont make it anymore.
This car has been great!!!!!!!
hatchback,08/04/2002
My swift: (sammy swift the tropical fish....don't blame me my mom named it). I got it when my mom got remarried (didn't need it anymore). It has !!!!!!!!!!! 125,000 !!!!!!!!!!!! and on the ORIGINAL CLUTCH. It's only had brakes, tires, some electrical work.
See all 5 reviews of the 1994 Suzuki Swift
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Suzuki Swift features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Suzuki Swift

Used 1994 Suzuki Swift Overview

The Used 1994 Suzuki Swift is offered in the following submodels: Swift Hatchback, Swift Sedan. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback, GA 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, and GA 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Suzuki Swift?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Suzuki Swifts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Suzuki Swift for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Suzuki Swift.

Can't find a used 1994 Suzuki Swifts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki Swift for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,972.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,943.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki Swift for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,428.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,162.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Suzuki Swift?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki Swift lease specials

Related Used 1994 Suzuki Swift info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles