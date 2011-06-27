Best value I have ever owned. Have driven the car daily for 16 years and have never had any breakdowns. The only repair was a leaky water pump at 100k. Still gets great gas mileage. Handles nice, and light enough that the lack of power steering is not an issue. Not enough power to have A/C, but only a problem in the summer when on the highway. The paint is not the best quality, but it was an inexpensive new car. Inside door handles are made of plastic, and break too easily (lost the same one twice, but the rest are ok) Inexpensive to maintain properly, and starts on first try every time, even in subzero temps. With good tires it is great in the snow. Might repaint it and drive another 16 yrs.

