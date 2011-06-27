  1. Home
1995 Suzuki Swift Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The sedan is dropped and dual airbags are added. Antilock brakes become a much appreciated option. The two-door GT hatchback has also been dropped.

Consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cheap, reliable, and fuel efficient
Rock C,11/25/2010
I own this vehicle for months now and although it's early to say, so far there's no problems with this car whatsoever besides one of the brake pads needed to be changed. At 113k,this car still runs like a champ and I never went below 35 mpg city driving with this car. With my average at over 40 mpg city/highway, this car shows why we don't need expensive hybrids, rather just more small cars with a simple, fuel sipping engine to take care of our transportation needs on the cheap. I'm going keep this car until there's an inexpensive car out there with comparable mpg to this car or when an affordable electric car is out on sale. For now I love my Swift! =)
Good & Reliable & fuel efficient
happydriver,04/01/2004
This car has been very useful, reliable, economical and I've never had a single problem with it, other than just maintaining it, and changing the oil every 3K miles.
Economy driver
Gemini,02/28/2010
I purchased this car as a secound owner with 130,000 on it. Car has been very reliable and never stranded me.These cars unfortunately rust out near the A-arm and under the doors mid way.I now have 225000 on motor and have replaced the usual stuff,brakes bearings,cv-shafts.I have a 5-speed. I`m not sure an automatic would be able to get out of its way! I`ve dropped from 44 to 40 Mph the last 15000 miles. Shes going but, I`ll drive her until her frame goes.Which will be soon. I changed the oil regularly and used slick 50. I did not race the car drove her for economy.
See all 3 reviews of the 1995 Suzuki Swift
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
37 city / 44 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Suzuki Swift Overview

The Used 1995 Suzuki Swift is offered in the following submodels: Swift Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback.

