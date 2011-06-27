1991 Suzuki Swift Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$675 - $1,604
Used Swift for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
A GS sedan is introduced to the Swift lineup, offering first-time buyers a touch more luxury than is found in the base model.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Suzuki Swift.
Most helpful consumer reviews
avroarrow,04/23/2011
Ahh, my old '91 Swift GT. Easily the most fun car I have ever owned. It was more of a 4-wheel toy than a car. It was quick off of the line, looked great and had awesome mileage for its time. I had the wheels upgraded to 15" alloys with 4 Hercules G3000V P195/50VR-15's. It stuck like peanut butter to the roof of your mouth. I also loved the fact that after 1989, automatic was not available for this car because auto would have ruined the experience. It was like driving a rally car on the highway because it reacted so quick to control input (probably because it had manual steering). The 4-wheel disc brakes made it stop on a dime. My only complaint was that it didn't have A/C standard.
Jordo,11/01/2002
The Humble suzuki swift is a great little runabout. Its Very economical to run. Its also quite fun to drive. It Handles extreemly well compared to other Hatches. Some don't like the cheapish interior but i give it a 9 out of 10 overall as a great 1st car for the young buyer.
Dan Bedard,10/30/2003
A very good vehicle. Pas de problemes depuis l'achat. No troubles since buying (one year) even with 160 000 miles on the counter. 204 000 kilomètres au compteur. Noise from the alternator belt-bruit provenant de la courroie d'alternateur.
tye freeling,04/03/2008
I bought my Swift GT from my buddy's uncle 9 years ago. It had about 130,000 miles on it then. It currently has 245,780 miles on it now still running strong its quick good on gas. Outside of reguler maitenance repairs I've never had a problem with it. Me and my wife and 2 kids have drove from South Carolina to Reno Nevada every year for the past 6 years becase it gets such great gas mileage. Good head and leg room im 6 ft3 in and I've been comfortable enough in it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Suzuki Swift features & specs
MPG
33 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Swift
Related Used 1991 Suzuki Swift info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019