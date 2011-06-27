Estimated values
1994 Suzuki Swift GA 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,251
|$1,612
|Clean
|$484
|$1,103
|$1,426
|Average
|$352
|$807
|$1,052
|Rough
|$219
|$511
|$678
Estimated values
1994 Suzuki Swift GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,251
|$1,612
|Clean
|$484
|$1,103
|$1,426
|Average
|$352
|$807
|$1,052
|Rough
|$219
|$511
|$678
Estimated values
1994 Suzuki Swift GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,251
|$1,612
|Clean
|$484
|$1,103
|$1,426
|Average
|$352
|$807
|$1,052
|Rough
|$219
|$511
|$678
Estimated values
1994 Suzuki Swift GA 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,251
|$1,612
|Clean
|$484
|$1,103
|$1,426
|Average
|$352
|$807
|$1,052
|Rough
|$219
|$511
|$678