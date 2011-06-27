  1. Home
1998 Suzuki Swift Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great fuel economy, optional ABS.
  • Won't win any beauty pageants.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

This is it. This is the car for those of you who need to buy a new vehicle but don't have much more than the lint in your pockets to spend. Suzuki Motor Corp., more noted for its mini sport-utility wagons and motorcycles, had you in mind when they developed the Swift.

Calling Suzuki's entry-level hatchback Swift borders on false advertising. Fortunately for Suzuki, the Swift has other attributes that keep consumers from filing a class action lawsuit. The most noticeable is its price; the Swift comes in at just over $9,000. Heck, these days most people spend more on used cars without warranties than you'll pay for the Swift with its three-year/36,000 mile worry-free coverage. What's more, the Swift offers amazing gas mileage: 39 mpg in the city, 43 on the highway. Yes indeed, the Swift promises to be a cheap set of wheels no matter how you slice it.

The Swift has a more recognized cousin, the Chevrolet Metro, that tends to show up in rental fleets as the $19.00 per day special. The base Metro costs slightly less than the Swift and offers a mind-blowing 50 mpg on the freeway. The base Metro, however, only has a three-cylinder engine that produces a measly 55 horsepower. Step up to the LSi, and you're paying more than a comparable Swift with the same engine. On that basis alone, we recommend the Swift.

The Swift is one of the few choices left for Americans who need inexpensive transportation and a warranty. In this category, we feel that the Swift is the best choice. You better have great looks and a sparkling wit though, this car is unlikely to attract many dates.

1998 Highlights

Swift's engine makes nine more horsepower this year, and one more pound-foot of torque.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Suzuki Swift.

5(25%)
4(25%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good little car
Yoyobye,10/16/2007
I have worked a lot with this car in the past, and the similar Geo and Chevy cars as well. It is a dependable car that I drive on a daily basis and have no trouble with it. It is very easy to work on compared to many other modern cars. It has a lot of space in the engine compartment, which makes working on it a breeze. It has a fair amount of power for its size, and is overall easy to drive.
Great Car for it's Purpose
d,10/06/2006
You get what you pay for. I paid $1,500 for this car two years ago. I get 36-38 mpg and not had to repair anything on it. New tires and oil changes are all it has needed. And the tires where cheap, because there so small. It only cost $100 for them. All the parts are cheap on it so repairs are minimal, especially if you know how to do things yourself. It's been the best car purchase for the money I have ever made. Granted, there is nothing to it, it's small, loud, uncomfortable, and lacks a/c. But those things aside, it was cheap and it's cheap to maintain.
50 mpg = 500 miles on 1 Tank of Gas
Luv The Swift!,06/28/2008
I have the 5 speed and it is amazing! I bought it for the fuel savings and I could not be more pleased. It does get a few looks and some funny comments, but when I tell them it gets 50 mpg, they all want to know where they can get one.
Great Little Car for the Money
Backintime,03/22/2002
This is a great little car. I drove it from Fla to VA, no problems. Great fuel economy, Transmission is very noisy and car Could use power mirror and rear defroster could use an automatic cut-off switch. Now my main complaint is the A/C. Since purchasing this car I had replaced the compressor twice.
See all 4 reviews of the 1998 Suzuki Swift
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
79 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Suzuki Swift features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Suzuki Swift

Used 1998 Suzuki Swift Overview

The Used 1998 Suzuki Swift is offered in the following submodels: Swift Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback.

