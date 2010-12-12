Used 2000 Suzuki Swift for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Swift
urinvestigator,12/12/2010
I bought this 2000 model Chevy Metro / Suzuki Swift with 1.3 L-4 Engine and 5 speed trans. It has been great for the past 10 years. I took it any where and it just keeps running without giving me any problem. Every week it costs me less than $30 gas (even with today's gas price). I only changed her tire, and brakes. That's all I have to do besides change oil every 3000 miles. I have put 158,0000 miles on and that car still gives me 43 MPG on highway and 36 MPG in city. I just love this car.