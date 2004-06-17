Used 1994 Suzuki Swift for Sale Near Me

A Great Car
longliveswift,06/17/2004
Bought my suzuki brand new and it has run flawlessly for 10 years. Currently have 160,000 mi on it, and I'm afraid its life is coming to an end. I can tell you one thing, I sure got my moneys worth out of this car.
