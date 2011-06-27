  1. Home
2000 Suzuki Swift Review

Pros & Cons

  • Super-low price, frugal gas mileage.
  • Wheezy engine, lack of amenities.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A gas sipper that has little else to recommend it.

Vehicle overview

This is it. This is the car for those of you who need to buy a new vehicle but don't have much more than the lint in your pockets to spend. Suzuki Motor Corp., noted for its mini sport-utility wagons and motorcycles, had you in mind when they developed the Swift.

Calling Suzuki's entry-level hatchback "Swift" borders on false advertising. Fortunately for Suzuki, the Swift has other attributes that keep consumers from filing a class-action lawsuit. The most notable is its price; the Swift comes in at under $10,000. Heck, these days most people spend more on used cars without warranties than you'll pay for the Swift with its three year/36,000 mile worry-free coverage. What's more, the Swift offers amazing gas mileage: 39 mpg in the city, 43 mpg on the highway. This comes courtesy of a 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine. It generates 79 horsepower and 75 foot-pounds of torque. Yes indeed, the Swift promises to be a cheap set of wheels no matter how you slice it.

Despite the budget price, the Swift does come with standard features such as dual front airbags and daytime running lights. Available accessories include air conditioning and a CD player. The Swift's cousin is the Chevrolet Metro. Both of these cars compete against cars like the Hyundai Accent and the new Kia Rio. True, Hyundai's reliability record is unimpressive, but recent indicators point to improved build quality in the Accent. The Accent and the Rio each offer a longer list of standard and optional equipment.

Regardless, the Swift is one of the few choices left for Americans who need inexpensive transportation and a warranty. In this category, however, you might look to the Kia Rio.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Suzuki Swift remains mechanically unchanged. Two new exterior colors -- Brilliant Blue Metallic and Catseye Blue Metallic -- are offered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Suzuki Swift.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car to have
urinvestigator,12/12/2010
I bought this 2000 model Chevy Metro / Suzuki Swift with 1.3 L-4 Engine and 5 speed trans. It has been great for the past 10 years. I took it any where and it just keeps running without giving me any problem. Every week it costs me less than $30 gas (even with today's gas price). I only changed her tire, and brakes. That's all I have to do besides change oil every 3000 miles. I have put 158,0000 miles on and that car still gives me 43 MPG on highway and 36 MPG in city. I just love this car.
Unexpectedly Pleased
Moe's Mom,06/01/2006
We bought this little car as a commuter for our teenager who had just gotten his first job. It was low cost, got good gas mileage, and had a primered front fender. He's driven it for 3 years. We've put new tires on it, had the brakes done, and bought a new battery for it. That's all. It's been very reliable. Just for the record, the Metro and Swift are the same car. Chevy just put their name badge on the Metro after Suzuki built them. I'd recommend either model for someone on a budget needing a 35 mpg commuter.
2000 Swift AVG MPG 38
Paul B.,03/31/2009
I bought the car in 2007 when gas prices started going crazy to get out of my 16 mpg pickup. What a great improvement, 38 mpg plus when I don't have to haul anything large. I'm on the road alot, 18,695 last year with only one trip out of state and my annual maintenance costs below $200. Yes I perform my own maintenance and on this car it's a breeze. The car is easy to drive and maneuvers very well in today's tight parking lots. It gets up and goes for the little 1.3L, no problem accelerating on those freeway on ramps. I would recommend this car to anyone trying to save money on commuting and around town costs. Only one problem, everyone thinks they have to pass you because it a small car...
Suzuki Swift, not so Swift a deal
Stephen Hendricks,05/07/2004
From the beginning there were problems with the Air Conditioning holding a charge. Last year with 27K miles the entire back seem of the muffler seperated. The printed warranty clearly covers the exhaust system. Yet Suzuki in Timonium Maryland wouldn't cover it and quoted a price of $1165.00 to replace it. Service is terrible. No Suzuki dealer EVER stocks parts. The mirror fell off last month (driver side). The Dealer won't schedule a repair and won't order the mirror. The car is going to be sent away as a wholesale trade in as a result. I'd never buy another Suzuki product of any kind again.
See all 6 reviews of the 2000 Suzuki Swift
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 38 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
See all Used 2000 Suzuki Swift features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
