Vehicle overview

This is it. This is the car for those of you who need to buy a new vehicle but don't have much more than the lint in your pockets to spend. Suzuki Motor Corp., noted for its mini sport-utility wagons and motorcycles, had you in mind when they developed the Swift.

Calling Suzuki's entry-level hatchback "Swift" borders on false advertising. Fortunately for Suzuki, the Swift has other attributes that keep consumers from filing a class-action lawsuit. The most notable is its price; the Swift comes in at under $10,000. Heck, these days most people spend more on used cars without warranties than you'll pay for the Swift with its three year/36,000 mile worry-free coverage. What's more, the Swift offers amazing gas mileage: 39 mpg in the city, 43 mpg on the highway. This comes courtesy of a 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine. It generates 79 horsepower and 75 foot-pounds of torque. Yes indeed, the Swift promises to be a cheap set of wheels no matter how you slice it.

Despite the budget price, the Swift does come with standard features such as dual front airbags and daytime running lights. Available accessories include air conditioning and a CD player. The Swift's cousin is the Chevrolet Metro. Both of these cars compete against cars like the Hyundai Accent and the new Kia Rio. True, Hyundai's reliability record is unimpressive, but recent indicators point to improved build quality in the Accent. The Accent and the Rio each offer a longer list of standard and optional equipment.

Regardless, the Swift is one of the few choices left for Americans who need inexpensive transportation and a warranty. In this category, however, you might look to the Kia Rio.