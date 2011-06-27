  1. Home
1993 Suzuki Swift Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The doors lock when the Swift reaches speeds of 8 mph or more.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Suzuki Swift.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great first car!
anhdao,06/14/2012
I'll always be nostalgic about this car. It was my very first car when I was 16 and it served me well.
Nice cheap transport
Den_K,04/18/2002
This car haven't had problems yet. i bought new 175/75-13 tires and installed a steering wheel and dual mirros off Metro LSI. since then it has been relatively fun and comfortable to drive. Metro mirrors have bad reflectivity but they r more aerodynamic and there r 2! The front seats are the best i ever experienced (i'm 5'7", 135 lbs) and the cockpit layout is very ergonomical. Goes 100 mph. #3 piston knocks noticeably at 105K mi while cold, first noticed at 85K. I think this is due to incorrect break-in procedure by the 1st owner or dealer.
93 swift
dj,05/16/2010
this 93 suzuki swift is awesome. it has a little over 271,000 miles on original engine. and still gets 35 plus miles per gallon. i drive from california to utah once a month and the car still runs awesome.
Well Done Suzi.
ihodian,07/22/2002
Bought the car 3 years old with about 33,000 miles on it. Spent next six years pushing odometer to 158,000 miles with few problems. I commute 35 miles one-way to work and back and always got around 38 mpg with auto-trans. SOHC 4- banger always had plenty of zip for it's size. FWD was great in the snow, and gave me more confidence than my 4WD pick-up.
Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Suzuki Swift

Used 1993 Suzuki Swift Overview

The Used 1993 Suzuki Swift is offered in the following submodels: Swift Hatchback, Swift Sedan. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan, GA 2dr Hatchback, GA 4dr Sedan, and GT 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Suzuki Swift?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Suzuki Swifts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Suzuki Swift for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Suzuki Swift.

Can't find a used 1993 Suzuki Swifts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki Swift for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,631.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,242.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki Swift for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,126.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,105.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Suzuki Swift?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

