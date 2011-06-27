1993 Suzuki Swift Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The doors lock when the Swift reaches speeds of 8 mph or more.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
anhdao,06/14/2012
I'll always be nostalgic about this car. It was my very first car when I was 16 and it served me well.
Den_K,04/18/2002
This car haven't had problems yet. i bought new 175/75-13 tires and installed a steering wheel and dual mirros off Metro LSI. since then it has been relatively fun and comfortable to drive. Metro mirrors have bad reflectivity but they r more aerodynamic and there r 2! The front seats are the best i ever experienced (i'm 5'7", 135 lbs) and the cockpit layout is very ergonomical. Goes 100 mph. #3 piston knocks noticeably at 105K mi while cold, first noticed at 85K. I think this is due to incorrect break-in procedure by the 1st owner or dealer.
dj,05/16/2010
this 93 suzuki swift is awesome. it has a little over 271,000 miles on original engine. and still gets 35 plus miles per gallon. i drive from california to utah once a month and the car still runs awesome.
ihodian,07/22/2002
Bought the car 3 years old with about 33,000 miles on it. Spent next six years pushing odometer to 158,000 miles with few problems. I commute 35 miles one-way to work and back and always got around 38 mpg with auto-trans. SOHC 4- banger always had plenty of zip for it's size. FWD was great in the snow, and gave me more confidence than my 4WD pick-up.
MPG
33 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
