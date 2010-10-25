Used 2001 Suzuki Swift for Sale Near Me

Bought this for college @ 60k it's at 110k now over the course of 1.5 years. I love things and hate things about it. Manual everything is my style and cassette player is great for cheap mp3/i pod playing. Has no ponies but once up to speed is fine, however the automatic gets terrible mpg (25 highway ~33-35 town) at higher speeds. Snow tires/cruise control/remote starter/new speakers are all great upgrades. All replacement parts are cheap for these puppies. Be prepared for the "Suzuki Squeal" i.e. the fan belt squeals loudly since the design has no tensioner. I'm currently trying to ghetto rig a fix for this. I'm also having AC problems but just use recharging kits from Wal-Mart to fix

Read more