1990 Suzuki Swift Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A base hatchback, called the GA, and a sedan are introduced for 1990. The GTi is renamed the GT after a run-in with the people at Volkswagen.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Suzuki Swift.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Suzuki Swift
snowy91,04/17/2004
This car is very fun to drive, I prefer light and zippy aposed to big beasts
Surprisingly My Best Car
Sean,12/29/2006
It already had over 150,000 miles on it when we got it. We ended up driving it up to about 240,000 miles before we let it go. The first owner said it was still the first tranny, and when we let it go it was still its first tranny. This car has a very reliable engine. I was surprised that I did not spend much on this car. It got very good gas mileage. With its manual tranny it got an average of about 40 mpg). Plus it has lots of space for someone who is 6'4". I wish they brought it back because I am not enjoying the newer Suzukis. I think they stopped selling it here in '94. They still sell it elsewhere even today.
See all 2 reviews of the 1990 Suzuki Swift
Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 40 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
33 city / 40 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
33 city / 40 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Suzuki Swift Overview

The Used 1990 Suzuki Swift is offered in the following submodels: Swift Hatchback, Swift Sedan. Available styles include GA 4dr Sedan, GA 2dr Hatchback, GLX 2dr Hatchback, GL 4dr Sedan, GL 2dr Hatchback, GS 4dr Sedan, and GT 2dr Hatchback.

