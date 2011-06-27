  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
1999 Suzuki Swift Review

Pros & Cons

  • At under $10,000, it's one of the cheapest cars you can buy today.
  • At under 80 horsepower, it's one of the weakest cars you can buy today.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

This is it. This the car for those of you who need to buy a new vehicle but don't have much more than the lint in your pockets to spend. Suzuki Motor Corp., noted for its mini sport-utility wagons and motorcycles, had you in mind when they developed the Swift.

Calling Suzuki's entry-level hatchback Swift borders on false advertising. Fortunately for Suzuki, the Swift has other attributes that keep consumers from filing a class-action lawsuit. The most notable is its price; the Swift comes in at under $10,000. Heck, these days most people spend more on used cars without warranties than you'll pay for the Swift with its three year/36,000 mile worry-free coverage. What's more, the Swift offers amazing gas mileage: 39 mpg in the city, 43 mpg on the highway. Yes indeed, the Swift promises to be a cheap set of wheels no matter how you slice it.

The Swift has a more recognized cousin, the Chevrolet Metro, which tends to show up in rental fleets as the $19.00 per day special. The base Metro costs slightly less than the Swift and offers a mind-blowing 50 mpg on the freeway. The base Metro, however, has only a three-cylinder engine that produces a measly 55 horsepower. Step up to the Metro LSi, and you're paying more than a comparable Swift with the same engine. On that basis alone, we recommend the Swift.

The Swift is one of the few choices left for Americans who need inexpensive transportation and a warranty. In the category, we feel that the Swift is the best choice.

1999 Highlights

With the exception of some color changes, the Suzuki Swift remains unchanged for '99.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Suzuki Swift.

5(20%)
4(70%)
3(0%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.0
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

99 Swift
chrisdrivesaswift,08/10/2008
101,000 miles when I got it now has 110,000. Absolutley great on gas. I get 39 mpg beating the crap out of it. Had to put a starter in which took all of ten minutes. Great commuter car. Cant beat the mpg at 4 bucks a gallon
Not bad for the money.
Jemtec,04/22/2007
I bought this car brand new in 1999. Overall, an excellent car for the pittance I paid for it ($7000.00). Never had one iota of problems while I owned it. Not a very big car, but with the seats folded down can actually gobble up a good size load of groceries. Great driver in the snow, provided you aren't using the Goodyear "invicta" GL tires which were absolute crap in wet weather. At 79hp, the car isn't a barn burner but isn't too bad for you and another person. Great mileage 42 mpg mixed driving. Handling is ok and the ride is very commendable for such a small car. I installed AC in the car which added a nice usable option. No rear window wiper/washer was bothersome in bad weather.
A brilliant first car
stew,08/18/2008
I have owned my little Suzuki for nearly a year now and it has been amazing. A brilliant first car. Interior is a little embarrassing but it can be spiced up. Engine is loud and noisy but could endure a sledge hammer blow and still be loud and noisy. The mileage is great for longish journeys but can struggle on those short journeys ( not sure of the mileage). The gadgets are brilliant.. For £800 quid where else could you get electric windows, cd player, electric wing mirrors and the like? I'd happly challenge a Merc in this car because even thought it can't win it makes me feel like I am ten again and that's what driving should be about.
Great little car
Kath,11/16/2008
I owned a '99 Suzuki Swift for 7 years with no problems, except for replacing brake pads. I loved this car. It was completely problem-free for 7 years straight. Best car I've had so far and sorry that Suzuki doesn't make it anymore. It's nothing fancy but a great little car to get you from Point A to Point B.
See all 10 reviews of the 1999 Suzuki Swift
Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
79 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
