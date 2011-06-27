  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Swift
  4. Used 1996 Suzuki Swift
  5. Review
Appraise this car

1996 Suzuki Swift Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Suzuki Swift for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$681 - $1,618
Used Swift for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

This is it. This is the car for those of you who need to buy a new vehicle but don't have much more than the lint in your pockets to spend. Suzuki Motor Corporation, more noted for its mini sport-utility wagons and motorcycles, had you in mind when they developed the Swift.

Calling Suzuki's entry-level hatchback Swift borders on false advertising and misrepresentation. Fortunately for Suzuki, the Swift has other attributes that keep consumers from filing a class action lawsuit. The most noticeable is its price; the Swift can be had for under $9,000. Heck, these days most people spend more on used cars without warranties than you'll pay for the Swift with its three year/36,000 mile worry-free coverage. What's more, the Swift offers amazing gas mileage: 39 mpg in the city, 43 on the highway. Yes indeed, the Swift promises to be a cheap set of wheels no matter how you slice it.

The Swift has a more recognized cousin, the Geo Metro, that tends to show up in rental fleets as the $19.00 per day special. The Metro costs slightly less than the Swift and offers a mind-blowing 50 mpg on the freeway. If you opt for the Metro, however, you will have to make do with a car that has a three-cylinder engine that produces a measly 55 horsepower. On that basis alone, we recommend the Swift. Although no drag-racer, the Swift offers 15 more horsepower via its additional cylinder.

The Swift is one of the few choices left for Americans who need inexpensive transportation and a warranty. In this category we feel that the Swift is the best choice. You better have great looks and a sparkling wit though; this car is unlikely to attract many dates.

1996 Highlights

Two new colors and new seat fabrics.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 1996 Suzuki Swift.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1996 Suzuki Swift features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Suzuki Swift

Used 1996 Suzuki Swift Overview

The Used 1996 Suzuki Swift is offered in the following submodels: Swift Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Suzuki Swift?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Suzuki Swifts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Suzuki Swift for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Suzuki Swift.

Can't find a used 1996 Suzuki Swifts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki Swift for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,979.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,246.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki Swift for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,496.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,824.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Suzuki Swift?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki Swift lease specials

Related Used 1996 Suzuki Swift info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles