1996 Suzuki Swift Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
This is it. This is the car for those of you who need to buy a new vehicle but don't have much more than the lint in your pockets to spend. Suzuki Motor Corporation, more noted for its mini sport-utility wagons and motorcycles, had you in mind when they developed the Swift.
Calling Suzuki's entry-level hatchback Swift borders on false advertising and misrepresentation. Fortunately for Suzuki, the Swift has other attributes that keep consumers from filing a class action lawsuit. The most noticeable is its price; the Swift can be had for under $9,000. Heck, these days most people spend more on used cars without warranties than you'll pay for the Swift with its three year/36,000 mile worry-free coverage. What's more, the Swift offers amazing gas mileage: 39 mpg in the city, 43 on the highway. Yes indeed, the Swift promises to be a cheap set of wheels no matter how you slice it.
The Swift has a more recognized cousin, the Geo Metro, that tends to show up in rental fleets as the $19.00 per day special. The Metro costs slightly less than the Swift and offers a mind-blowing 50 mpg on the freeway. If you opt for the Metro, however, you will have to make do with a car that has a three-cylinder engine that produces a measly 55 horsepower. On that basis alone, we recommend the Swift. Although no drag-racer, the Swift offers 15 more horsepower via its additional cylinder.
The Swift is one of the few choices left for Americans who need inexpensive transportation and a warranty. In this category we feel that the Swift is the best choice. You better have great looks and a sparkling wit though; this car is unlikely to attract many dates.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 1996 Suzuki Swift.
Features & Specs
Safety
