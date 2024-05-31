Best Off-Road SUVs

Just because the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is the cheapest SUV on our list of the best SUVs for off-road does not mean it’s a bad choice. In fact, the value-to-off-road-capability ratio found in the all-wheel-drive Crosstrek Wilderness is downright … incredible. Subaru upgrades the standard Crosstrek with more than a half inch of additional ground clearance, skid plates, Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires, better cooling, special bumpers and accents, and its X-Mode all-wheel-drive software.That final point is arguably the most important, as it gives drivers much better control over the all-wheel-drive system on various terrains, ranging from mud to gravel to deep snow. While the Crosstrek might not be the most powerful car on this list, it’s still fun to drive, especially on loose surfaces — no doubt a callback to Subaru’s rally racing heritage.

