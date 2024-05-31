Skip to main content

Best Off-Road SUVs

Edmunds picks the best off-road capable SUVs

May 31st, 2024

In 2024, buyers are spoiled for choice when it comes to the best off-road SUVs. Automakers ranging from budget brands to niche specialist ones you’ve never heard of all offer their take on an SUV for where the pavement ends. They all have something in common, with enhanced ground clearance, grippy tires for loose surfaces, and skid plates galore, these are the best SUVs ready for adventure right off the factory floor.

Compact off-road SUVs

  1. Off-road SUV trim:
    Wilderness
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $33,540
    Engine:
    2.5-liter flat-four
    EPA-estimated combined mpg:
    27 mpg
    Horsepower:
    182 hp @ 6,600 rpm
    Torque:
    178 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm

    2024 Subaru Crosstrek

  2. Off-road SUV trim:
    TRD Off-Road
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $39,645
    Engine:
    2.5-liter inline-4
    EPA-estimated combined mpg:
    28 mpg
    Horsepower:
    203 hp @ 6,600 rpm
    Torque:
    184 lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm

    2024 Toyota RAV4

  3. Off-road SUV trim:
    Badlands
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $39,985
    Engine:
    2.5-liter flat-four
    EPA-estimated combined mpg:
    23 mpg
    Horsepower:
    250 hp @ 5,500 rpm
    Torque:
    277 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm

    2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Midsize off-road SUVs

  1. Off-road SUV trim:
    TRD Pro
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $56,565
    Engine:
    4.0-liter V6
    EPA-estimated combined mpg:
    17 mpg
    Horsepower:
    270 hp @ 5,600 rpm
    Torque:
    278 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm

    2024 Toyota 4Runner

  2. Off-road SUV trim:
    Badlands
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $51,990
    Engine:
    2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder
    EPA-estimated combined mpg:
    17 mpg
    Horsepower:
    300 hp @ 5,700 rpm
    Torque:
    325 lb-ft @ 3,400 rpm

    2024 Ford Bronco

  3. Off-road SUV trim:
    Rubicon
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $63,290
    Engine:
    2.0-liter inline-four hybrid
    EPA-estimated combined mpg:
    20 mpg
    Horsepower:
    375 hp @ 5,250 rpm
    Torque:
    470 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm

    2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Large off-road SUVs

  1. Off-road SUV trim:
    550 Overtrail
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $69,250
    Engine:
    3.4-liter V6
    EPA-estimated combined mpg:
    17 mpg
    Horsepower:
    349 hp @ 4,800 rpm
    Torque:
    479 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm

    2024 Lexus GX

  2. Off-road SUV trim:
    P400 X-Dynamic SE
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $73,475
    Engine:
    3.0-liter mild hybrid turbocharged inline-6
    EPA-estimated combined mpg:
    18 mpg
    Horsepower:
    395 hp @ 5,500 rpm
    Torque:
    406 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm

    2024 Land Rover Defender 110

  3. Off-road SUV trim:
    G 550
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $144,150
    Engine:
    4.0-liter twin-turbo V8
    EPA-estimated combined mpg:
    14 mpg
    Horsepower:
    416 hp @ 5,250 rpm
    Torque:
    450 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm

    2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

