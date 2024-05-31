In 2024, buyers are spoiled for choice when it comes to the best off-road SUVs. Automakers ranging from budget brands to niche specialist ones you’ve never heard of all offer their take on an SUV for where the pavement ends. They all have something in common, with enhanced ground clearance, grippy tires for loose surfaces, and skid plates galore, these are the best SUVs ready for adventure right off the factory floor.
Just because the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is the cheapest SUV on our list of the best SUVs for off-road does not mean it’s a bad choice. In fact, the value-to-off-road-capability ratio found in the all-wheel-drive Crosstrek Wilderness is downright… incredible. Subaru upgrades the standard Crosstrek with more than a half inch of additional ground clearance, skid plates, Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires, better cooling, special bumpers and accents, and its X-Mode all-wheel-drive software.That final point is arguably the most important, as it gives drivers much better control over the all-wheel-drive system on various terrains, ranging from mud to gravel to deep snow. While the Crosstrek might not be the most powerful car on this list, it’s still fun to drive, especially on loose surfaces — no doubt a callback to Subaru’s rally racing heritage.
Toyota Racing Development (TRD) got its hands on a RAV4 and made it ready for adventure. The RAV is already easy to live with thanks to an efficient powertrain and plenty of space for cargo, and re-gearing this small SUV for off-road work makes it all the more… appealing.Toyota fits the RAV4’s all-wheel-drive system as standard, and it comes paired with a range of drive modes to help manage traction on various surfaces. The TRD Off-Road model also features all-terrain tires, a TRD skid plate, and its own unique suspension setup tuned for off-road use. This does make the RAV4 ride a little more harsh on the road, but we’d argue the trade-off is worth it, especially considering the luxury features thrown in on top of the off-road goodies, like heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel and wireless charging.
The Ford Bronco Sport might be the “baby” Bronco, but Ford made sure the all-wheel-drive Badlands trim still lived up to the Bronco name. For the Badlands trim, Ford added features like its excellent GOAT modes, which alter the lockable all-wheel-drive… system’s various settings for any surface. Its clever Trail Control is basically cruise control for off-roading, and it’s helpful for overlanding. And the Badlands features rugged rubberized flooring to make cleaning up after adventures even easier.Just note that if you’re off-roading we think the upgrades to the Bronco Sport Badlands are worth it to get off the beaten path, but its turbocharged engine is thirsty, and of the three small SUVs listed here, it delivers the worst fuel economy.
The 4Runner isn't the most polished SUV around, and its V6 is thirsty compared to the engines in a lot of similarly priced crossovers. Still, it's hard to find a vehicle that offers this much capability with this much utility and seating for up to seven… people. The TRD Pro adds a lot of desirable equipment to the mix like Fox shocks, TRD wheels with all-terrain rubber, a now-iconic TRD front skid plate, a beefier exhaust note, and a roof rack. Put simply, it’s everything anyone might need for serious off-road work and rock crawling, including locking differentials. If you can live with the aging 4Runner’s downsides, like a hard ride and compromised on-road handling, this is almost as good as the best off-road SUVs get in 2024. Just note that an all-new 4Runner is just around the corner, but for now, this model might be perfect for some.
The Ford Bronco rose from the grave to take on the iconic Jeep Wrangler a few years ago, and the off-roading world sat up and took notice. Ford offers ridiculous levels of customization for the Bronco, so much so that it can be hard to choose. We think the… Badlands with the seven-speed manual transmission is by far the most entertaining option that still packs all the off-road goodies that enthusiasts would want at this price point.Like the Wrangler, the Bronco offers a slew of locking differentials, attachment points for winches, huge 35-inch tires (with the Sasquatch package), and your choice of hardtop or soft top. But the Bronco trades on-road comfort for off-road prowess, so buyers should be aware that wind noise and ride quality reflect that. Then again, the Wrangler is even worse.
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon already offers lots of benefits to off-road aficionados. Its locking differentials, four-wheel drive, and available manual transmission are sure to make buyers happy. Arguably the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe will make buyers even… happier. Its ability to offer silent electric-only off-roading is unheard of at this price point, and it's a feature well worth the premium over its gas-powered competition.The Wrangler 4xe Rubicon gets the same level of equipment as its gas-powered twin, which means 33-inch all-terrain tires, a pair of heavy-duty front and rear axles, rock rails, and electronically disconnecting stabilizer bars among other features. In reality, the 4xe’s biggest issue is that its big, boxy shape translates directly to lots of wind and tire noise both on- and off-road.
The Lexus GX is already well known for its capability in off-roading circles, but this one is all-new and worth a close look. Lexus has made a slew of updates to the GX inside and out, and this most off-road-ready trim is full of features for conquering… trails, from four-wheel drive to its suite of locking differentials to a V6 with gobs of torque. Plus, if you’re bringing passengers, the GX will seat up to seven.But most will love the GX’s blend of capability and luxury, and while occupants are coddled in leather seats with some of the best in-car audio in the business, the GX’s excellent Multi-Terrain Select software and 33-inch tires will dispatch nearly any obstacle with ease.
Like the GX, the Land Rover Defender is a storied name for off-road enthusiasts. Unlike many of even the best off-road SUVs, the Defender requires you to make almost zero sacrifices on the pavement in exchange for off-road chops. Of course, this split… personality comes at a price — to say nothing of the current Defender’s reputation for pricey options and reliability issues.There’s still a lot to love, and the Defender is off-roading on easy mode. Where there is not a mechanical solution to a problem, like a steep, slippery hill being conquered by off-road tires, there is a software solution to it. For example, there’s Land Rover’s wade-sensing software that literally shows drivers just how deep they’re in. In addition to its techy approach to off-road work, the Defender offers desirable features like locking differentials and off-road tires.
Mercedes-Benz originally built the "Geländewagen" for the military for use over just about any terrain. Through the years the ethos has shifted, but the go-anywhere capability has remained. Now a $140K-plus luxury SUV, the G-Class still packs an off-road punch… with disconnecting sway bars, available off-road rubber, and an air suspension that delivers comfort on- and off-road.There’s a somewhat distinct focus on performance across the G-wagen lineup with Mercedes-AMG’s performance twist, but even the “regular” G 550 packs a big V8 with 416 horsepower delivering awesome power to all four wheels. If you want to go anywhere and do it in opulent luxury, the G-wagen is arguably the best SUV in the world for it.