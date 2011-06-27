Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,612
|$2,503
|$2,992
|Clean
|$1,424
|$2,216
|$2,648
|Average
|$1,048
|$1,641
|$1,961
|Rough
|$672
|$1,067
|$1,275
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$2,243
|$2,718
|Clean
|$1,214
|$1,985
|$2,406
|Average
|$893
|$1,471
|$1,782
|Rough
|$572
|$956
|$1,158
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,563
|$2,680
|$3,292
|Clean
|$1,380
|$2,373
|$2,914
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,758
|$2,158
|Rough
|$651
|$1,143
|$1,403
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,305
|$1,786
|$2,052
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,581
|$1,816
|Average
|$848
|$1,171
|$1,345
|Rough
|$544
|$761
|$874
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,908
|$2,928
|$3,488
|Clean
|$1,685
|$2,592
|$3,088
|Average
|$1,240
|$1,920
|$2,287
|Rough
|$795
|$1,248
|$1,486
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,459
|$2,172
|$2,563
|Clean
|$1,289
|$1,922
|$2,269
|Average
|$949
|$1,424
|$1,681
|Rough
|$608
|$926
|$1,092
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$2,420
|$2,895
|Clean
|$1,373
|$2,142
|$2,563
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,587
|$1,898
|Rough
|$648
|$1,031
|$1,233
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,327
|$2,068
|$2,476
|Clean
|$1,172
|$1,831
|$2,192
|Average
|$862
|$1,356
|$1,623
|Rough
|$553
|$882
|$1,055
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,744
|$2,801
|$3,381
|Clean
|$1,541
|$2,480
|$2,993
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,837
|$2,216
|Rough
|$727
|$1,194
|$1,440
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,280
|$2,012
|$2,413
|Clean
|$1,131
|$1,781
|$2,136
|Average
|$832
|$1,319
|$1,582
|Rough
|$533
|$858
|$1,028