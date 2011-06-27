  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2002 Subaru Legacy
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Subaru Legacy Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,612$2,503$2,992
Clean$1,424$2,216$2,648
Average$1,048$1,641$1,961
Rough$672$1,067$1,275
Sell my 2002 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,374$2,243$2,718
Clean$1,214$1,985$2,406
Average$893$1,471$1,782
Rough$572$956$1,158
Sell my 2002 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,563$2,680$3,292
Clean$1,380$2,373$2,914
Average$1,016$1,758$2,158
Rough$651$1,143$1,403
Sell my 2002 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,305$1,786$2,052
Clean$1,153$1,581$1,816
Average$848$1,171$1,345
Rough$544$761$874
Sell my 2002 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,908$2,928$3,488
Clean$1,685$2,592$3,088
Average$1,240$1,920$2,287
Rough$795$1,248$1,486
Sell my 2002 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,459$2,172$2,563
Clean$1,289$1,922$2,269
Average$949$1,424$1,681
Rough$608$926$1,092
Sell my 2002 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,554$2,420$2,895
Clean$1,373$2,142$2,563
Average$1,010$1,587$1,898
Rough$648$1,031$1,233
Sell my 2002 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,327$2,068$2,476
Clean$1,172$1,831$2,192
Average$862$1,356$1,623
Rough$553$882$1,055
Sell my 2002 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,744$2,801$3,381
Clean$1,541$2,480$2,993
Average$1,134$1,837$2,216
Rough$727$1,194$1,440
Sell my 2002 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2002 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,280$2,012$2,413
Clean$1,131$1,781$2,136
Average$832$1,319$1,582
Rough$533$858$1,028
Sell my 2002 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,592 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,592 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,685 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,592 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Subaru Legacy ranges from $795 to $3,488, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.