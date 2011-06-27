  1. Home
2019 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,087$26,471$28,260
Clean$24,672$26,040$27,778
Average$23,843$25,179$26,812
Rough$23,013$24,317$25,847
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,355$22,669$24,360
Clean$21,002$22,300$23,944
Average$20,295$21,563$23,112
Rough$19,589$20,825$22,280
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,173$23,576$25,380
Clean$21,806$23,192$24,946
Average$21,073$22,425$24,079
Rough$20,340$21,658$23,212
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,432$25,934$27,867
Clean$24,028$25,512$27,391
Average$23,220$24,668$26,439
Rough$22,413$23,824$25,487
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,788$22,758$24,028
Clean$21,428$22,388$23,618
Average$20,707$21,647$22,797
Rough$19,987$20,907$21,976
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,391$25,833$27,692
Clean$23,988$25,413$27,219
Average$23,182$24,572$26,273
Rough$22,375$23,732$25,327
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,622$28,961$30,704
Clean$27,165$28,489$30,180
Average$26,252$27,547$29,131
Rough$25,339$26,605$28,082
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,253$20,609$22,344
Clean$18,934$20,274$21,962
Average$18,298$19,603$21,199
Rough$17,661$18,932$20,436
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,907$25,238$26,957
Clean$23,512$24,827$26,497
Average$22,722$24,006$25,576
Rough$21,931$23,185$24,655
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,428 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,388 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,428 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,388 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,428 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,388 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Honda Accord ranges from $19,987 to $24,028, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.