Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,087
|$26,471
|$28,260
|Clean
|$24,672
|$26,040
|$27,778
|Average
|$23,843
|$25,179
|$26,812
|Rough
|$23,013
|$24,317
|$25,847
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,355
|$22,669
|$24,360
|Clean
|$21,002
|$22,300
|$23,944
|Average
|$20,295
|$21,563
|$23,112
|Rough
|$19,589
|$20,825
|$22,280
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,173
|$23,576
|$25,380
|Clean
|$21,806
|$23,192
|$24,946
|Average
|$21,073
|$22,425
|$24,079
|Rough
|$20,340
|$21,658
|$23,212
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,432
|$25,934
|$27,867
|Clean
|$24,028
|$25,512
|$27,391
|Average
|$23,220
|$24,668
|$26,439
|Rough
|$22,413
|$23,824
|$25,487
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,788
|$22,758
|$24,028
|Clean
|$21,428
|$22,388
|$23,618
|Average
|$20,707
|$21,647
|$22,797
|Rough
|$19,987
|$20,907
|$21,976
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,391
|$25,833
|$27,692
|Clean
|$23,988
|$25,413
|$27,219
|Average
|$23,182
|$24,572
|$26,273
|Rough
|$22,375
|$23,732
|$25,327
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,622
|$28,961
|$30,704
|Clean
|$27,165
|$28,489
|$30,180
|Average
|$26,252
|$27,547
|$29,131
|Rough
|$25,339
|$26,605
|$28,082
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,253
|$20,609
|$22,344
|Clean
|$18,934
|$20,274
|$21,962
|Average
|$18,298
|$19,603
|$21,199
|Rough
|$17,661
|$18,932
|$20,436
Estimated values
2019 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,907
|$25,238
|$26,957
|Clean
|$23,512
|$24,827
|$26,497
|Average
|$22,722
|$24,006
|$25,576
|Rough
|$21,931
|$23,185
|$24,655