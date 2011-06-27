Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,380
|$25,434
|$26,538
|Clean
|$23,746
|$24,763
|$25,826
|Average
|$22,479
|$23,420
|$24,400
|Rough
|$21,212
|$22,077
|$22,975
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,424
|$32,107
|$32,826
|Clean
|$30,607
|$31,260
|$31,945
|Average
|$28,974
|$29,565
|$30,181
|Rough
|$27,340
|$27,869
|$28,418
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,747
|$24,285
|$26,939
|Clean
|$21,182
|$23,644
|$26,215
|Average
|$20,051
|$22,362
|$24,768
|Rough
|$18,921
|$21,080
|$23,321
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,697
|$25,347
|$28,116
|Clean
|$22,107
|$24,678
|$27,361
|Average
|$20,928
|$23,340
|$25,851
|Rough
|$19,748
|$22,002
|$24,341
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,198
|$25,906
|$28,737
|Clean
|$22,595
|$25,222
|$27,965
|Average
|$21,389
|$23,854
|$26,422
|Rough
|$20,183
|$22,486
|$24,878
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,183
|$30,876
|$31,604
|Clean
|$29,398
|$30,061
|$30,755
|Average
|$27,829
|$28,431
|$29,058
|Rough
|$26,261
|$26,801
|$27,360
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,900
|$32,594
|$33,324
|Clean
|$31,071
|$31,734
|$32,429
|Average
|$29,413
|$30,013
|$30,639
|Rough
|$27,755
|$28,292
|$28,849
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,544
|$23,313
|$24,119
|Clean
|$21,958
|$22,698
|$23,471
|Average
|$20,786
|$21,467
|$22,175
|Rough
|$19,614
|$20,236
|$20,880
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,699
|$26,465
|$29,358
|Clean
|$23,083
|$25,766
|$28,569
|Average
|$21,851
|$24,369
|$26,992
|Rough
|$20,619
|$22,972
|$25,415
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,968
|$30,747
|$31,565
|Clean
|$29,189
|$29,935
|$30,717
|Average
|$27,631
|$28,312
|$29,022
|Rough
|$26,074
|$26,688
|$27,326
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,536
|$27,400
|$30,393
|Clean
|$23,898
|$26,677
|$29,577
|Average
|$22,623
|$25,230
|$27,944
|Rough
|$21,347
|$23,784
|$26,312
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,120
|$36,906
|$37,733
|Clean
|$35,182
|$35,932
|$36,719
|Average
|$33,304
|$33,983
|$34,692
|Rough
|$31,426
|$32,035
|$32,666
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,488
|$35,238
|$36,026
|Clean
|$33,591
|$34,307
|$35,059
|Average
|$31,799
|$32,447
|$33,123
|Rough
|$30,006
|$30,587
|$31,188
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,295
|$23,225
|$24,198
|Clean
|$21,715
|$22,612
|$23,548
|Average
|$20,556
|$21,385
|$22,249
|Rough
|$19,397
|$20,159
|$20,949
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,503
|$26,247
|$29,114
|Clean
|$22,892
|$25,554
|$28,332
|Average
|$21,670
|$24,168
|$26,768
|Rough
|$20,449
|$22,782
|$25,205
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,208
|$30,910
|$31,648
|Clean
|$29,423
|$30,095
|$30,798
|Average
|$27,853
|$28,463
|$29,098
|Rough
|$26,283
|$26,831
|$27,398
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,505
|$32,191
|$32,911
|Clean
|$30,686
|$31,341
|$32,027
|Average
|$29,049
|$29,641
|$30,259
|Rough
|$27,411
|$27,942
|$28,492
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,656
|$38,475
|$39,336
|Clean
|$36,678
|$37,459
|$38,280
|Average
|$34,720
|$35,428
|$36,167
|Rough
|$32,763
|$33,397
|$34,054
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,838
|$30,572
|$31,343
|Clean
|$29,062
|$29,764
|$30,501
|Average
|$27,511
|$28,150
|$28,818
|Rough
|$25,960
|$26,536
|$27,134
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,118
|$30,788
|$31,491
|Clean
|$29,336
|$29,975
|$30,646
|Average
|$27,770
|$28,350
|$28,954
|Rough
|$26,204
|$26,724
|$27,263
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,968
|$27,883
|$30,929
|Clean
|$24,319
|$27,147
|$30,098
|Average
|$23,021
|$25,675
|$28,437
|Rough
|$21,723
|$24,202
|$26,776
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,757
|$32,682
|$33,653
|Clean
|$30,931
|$31,820
|$32,749
|Average
|$29,280
|$30,094
|$30,942
|Rough
|$27,630
|$28,369
|$29,134
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,512
|$22,771
|$24,090
|Clean
|$20,953
|$22,170
|$23,443
|Average
|$19,835
|$20,968
|$22,149
|Rough
|$18,716
|$19,766
|$20,855
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,502
|$31,263
|$32,061
|Clean
|$29,709
|$30,437
|$31,200
|Average
|$28,124
|$28,787
|$29,477
|Rough
|$26,538
|$27,136
|$27,755
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,328
|$29,151
|$30,015
|Clean
|$27,591
|$28,381
|$29,209
|Average
|$26,119
|$26,842
|$27,597
|Rough
|$24,646
|$25,303
|$25,984
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,169
|$25,873
|$28,700
|Clean
|$22,567
|$25,190
|$27,929
|Average
|$21,363
|$23,824
|$26,388
|Rough
|$20,158
|$22,458
|$24,846
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,867
|$27,770
|$30,805
|Clean
|$24,221
|$27,037
|$29,978
|Average
|$22,929
|$25,571
|$28,323
|Rough
|$21,636
|$24,105
|$26,668
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,883
|$23,320
|$25,869
|Clean
|$20,340
|$22,704
|$25,174
|Average
|$19,255
|$21,473
|$23,784
|Rough
|$18,169
|$20,242
|$22,395
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,900
|$32,594
|$33,324
|Clean
|$31,071
|$31,734
|$32,429
|Average
|$29,413
|$30,013
|$30,639
|Rough
|$27,755
|$28,292
|$28,849
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,931
|$21,136
|$22,397
|Clean
|$19,413
|$20,578
|$21,795
|Average
|$18,377
|$19,462
|$20,592
|Rough
|$17,341
|$18,346
|$19,389
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,839
|$22,154
|$24,575
|Clean
|$19,323
|$21,569
|$23,915
|Average
|$18,292
|$20,400
|$22,595
|Rough
|$17,261
|$19,230
|$21,275
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,536
|$27,400
|$30,393
|Clean
|$23,898
|$26,677
|$29,577
|Average
|$22,623
|$25,230
|$27,944
|Rough
|$21,347
|$23,784
|$26,312