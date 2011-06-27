  1. Home
2017 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,380$25,434$26,538
Clean$23,746$24,763$25,826
Average$22,479$23,420$24,400
Rough$21,212$22,077$22,975
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,424$32,107$32,826
Clean$30,607$31,260$31,945
Average$28,974$29,565$30,181
Rough$27,340$27,869$28,418
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,747$24,285$26,939
Clean$21,182$23,644$26,215
Average$20,051$22,362$24,768
Rough$18,921$21,080$23,321
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,697$25,347$28,116
Clean$22,107$24,678$27,361
Average$20,928$23,340$25,851
Rough$19,748$22,002$24,341
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,198$25,906$28,737
Clean$22,595$25,222$27,965
Average$21,389$23,854$26,422
Rough$20,183$22,486$24,878
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,183$30,876$31,604
Clean$29,398$30,061$30,755
Average$27,829$28,431$29,058
Rough$26,261$26,801$27,360
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,900$32,594$33,324
Clean$31,071$31,734$32,429
Average$29,413$30,013$30,639
Rough$27,755$28,292$28,849
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,544$23,313$24,119
Clean$21,958$22,698$23,471
Average$20,786$21,467$22,175
Rough$19,614$20,236$20,880
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,699$26,465$29,358
Clean$23,083$25,766$28,569
Average$21,851$24,369$26,992
Rough$20,619$22,972$25,415
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,968$30,747$31,565
Clean$29,189$29,935$30,717
Average$27,631$28,312$29,022
Rough$26,074$26,688$27,326
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,536$27,400$30,393
Clean$23,898$26,677$29,577
Average$22,623$25,230$27,944
Rough$21,347$23,784$26,312
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,120$36,906$37,733
Clean$35,182$35,932$36,719
Average$33,304$33,983$34,692
Rough$31,426$32,035$32,666
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,488$35,238$36,026
Clean$33,591$34,307$35,059
Average$31,799$32,447$33,123
Rough$30,006$30,587$31,188
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,295$23,225$24,198
Clean$21,715$22,612$23,548
Average$20,556$21,385$22,249
Rough$19,397$20,159$20,949
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,503$26,247$29,114
Clean$22,892$25,554$28,332
Average$21,670$24,168$26,768
Rough$20,449$22,782$25,205
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,208$30,910$31,648
Clean$29,423$30,095$30,798
Average$27,853$28,463$29,098
Rough$26,283$26,831$27,398
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,505$32,191$32,911
Clean$30,686$31,341$32,027
Average$29,049$29,641$30,259
Rough$27,411$27,942$28,492
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,656$38,475$39,336
Clean$36,678$37,459$38,280
Average$34,720$35,428$36,167
Rough$32,763$33,397$34,054
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,838$30,572$31,343
Clean$29,062$29,764$30,501
Average$27,511$28,150$28,818
Rough$25,960$26,536$27,134
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,118$30,788$31,491
Clean$29,336$29,975$30,646
Average$27,770$28,350$28,954
Rough$26,204$26,724$27,263
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,968$27,883$30,929
Clean$24,319$27,147$30,098
Average$23,021$25,675$28,437
Rough$21,723$24,202$26,776
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,757$32,682$33,653
Clean$30,931$31,820$32,749
Average$29,280$30,094$30,942
Rough$27,630$28,369$29,134
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,512$22,771$24,090
Clean$20,953$22,170$23,443
Average$19,835$20,968$22,149
Rough$18,716$19,766$20,855
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,502$31,263$32,061
Clean$29,709$30,437$31,200
Average$28,124$28,787$29,477
Rough$26,538$27,136$27,755
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,328$29,151$30,015
Clean$27,591$28,381$29,209
Average$26,119$26,842$27,597
Rough$24,646$25,303$25,984
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,169$25,873$28,700
Clean$22,567$25,190$27,929
Average$21,363$23,824$26,388
Rough$20,158$22,458$24,846
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,867$27,770$30,805
Clean$24,221$27,037$29,978
Average$22,929$25,571$28,323
Rough$21,636$24,105$26,668
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,883$23,320$25,869
Clean$20,340$22,704$25,174
Average$19,255$21,473$23,784
Rough$18,169$20,242$22,395
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,931$21,136$22,397
Clean$19,413$20,578$21,795
Average$18,377$19,462$20,592
Rough$17,341$18,346$19,389
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,839$22,154$24,575
Clean$19,323$21,569$23,915
Average$18,292$20,400$22,595
Rough$17,261$19,230$21,275
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,536$27,400$30,393
Clean$23,898$26,677$29,577
Average$22,623$25,230$27,944
Rough$21,347$23,784$26,312
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,413 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,578 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,413 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,578 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,413 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,578 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $17,341 to $22,397, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.