Estimated values
2007 Dodge Caliber 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,341
|$2,008
|$2,369
|Clean
|$1,216
|$1,825
|$2,156
|Average
|$965
|$1,460
|$1,728
|Rough
|$714
|$1,096
|$1,301
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Caliber R/T 4dr Wagon AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,664
|$2,457
|$2,887
|Clean
|$1,509
|$2,234
|$2,627
|Average
|$1,197
|$1,787
|$2,106
|Rough
|$886
|$1,341
|$1,585
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Caliber SXT 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,424
|$2,082
|$2,439
|Clean
|$1,291
|$1,893
|$2,219
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,514
|$1,779
|Rough
|$758
|$1,136
|$1,339
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Caliber R/T 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,710
|$2,643
|$3,148
|Clean
|$1,550
|$2,402
|$2,864
|Average
|$1,230
|$1,922
|$2,296
|Rough
|$910
|$1,442
|$1,728