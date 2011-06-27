Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,947
|$10,559
|$12,230
|Clean
|$8,566
|$10,118
|$11,691
|Average
|$7,803
|$9,235
|$10,612
|Rough
|$7,041
|$8,353
|$9,533
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,728
|$12,465
|$14,277
|Clean
|$10,272
|$11,944
|$13,648
|Average
|$9,358
|$10,902
|$12,388
|Rough
|$8,444
|$9,861
|$11,128
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,591
|$12,328
|$14,138
|Clean
|$10,140
|$11,813
|$13,515
|Average
|$9,238
|$10,783
|$12,267
|Rough
|$8,336
|$9,753
|$11,020
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,050
|$10,685
|$12,379
|Clean
|$8,664
|$10,238
|$11,833
|Average
|$7,893
|$9,345
|$10,741
|Rough
|$7,122
|$8,452
|$9,649
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,178
|$14,030
|$15,971
|Clean
|$11,659
|$13,444
|$15,267
|Average
|$10,622
|$12,272
|$13,858
|Rough
|$9,584
|$11,099
|$12,449
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,438
|$11,071
|$12,767
|Clean
|$9,036
|$10,608
|$12,204
|Average
|$8,232
|$9,683
|$11,078
|Rough
|$7,428
|$8,758
|$9,951
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,425
|$11,008
|$12,656
|Clean
|$9,023
|$10,548
|$12,098
|Average
|$8,220
|$9,628
|$10,981
|Rough
|$7,417
|$8,708
|$9,865