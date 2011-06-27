  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335is 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,477$14,058$15,943
Clean$10,663$13,040$14,753
Average$9,035$11,003$12,373
Rough$7,406$8,967$9,993
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,146$10,007$11,366
Clean$7,568$9,282$10,518
Average$6,412$7,833$8,821
Rough$5,256$6,383$7,124
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,681$9,442$10,726
Clean$7,136$8,758$9,925
Average$6,046$7,390$8,324
Rough$4,957$6,022$6,723
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,041$10,395$12,102
Clean$7,471$9,642$11,199
Average$6,330$8,136$9,392
Rough$5,189$6,630$7,585
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,327$10,292$11,726
Clean$7,736$9,547$10,851
Average$6,555$8,056$9,100
Rough$5,373$6,565$7,350
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,513$9,404$10,780
Clean$6,980$8,723$9,976
Average$5,914$7,361$8,366
Rough$4,848$5,998$6,757
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,256$8,764$9,869
Clean$6,741$8,130$9,132
Average$5,712$6,860$7,659
Rough$4,682$5,590$6,186
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,173$7,688$8,790
Clean$5,735$7,131$8,134
Average$4,859$6,017$6,821
Rough$3,984$4,903$5,509
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,424$10,312$11,692
Clean$7,826$9,565$10,819
Average$6,631$8,071$9,073
Rough$5,436$6,577$7,328
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,238$12,399$13,980
Clean$9,512$11,501$12,937
Average$8,059$9,705$10,849
Rough$6,607$7,908$8,762
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,155$14,545$16,297
Clean$11,293$13,492$15,081
Average$9,568$11,385$12,648
Rough$7,843$9,277$10,215
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,587$8,051$9,122
Clean$6,120$7,468$8,441
Average$5,185$6,302$7,079
Rough$4,251$5,135$5,717
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,658$10,765$12,300
Clean$8,043$9,985$11,382
Average$6,815$8,426$9,546
Rough$5,587$6,866$7,709
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,139$8,904$10,190
Clean$6,633$8,259$9,429
Average$5,620$6,969$7,908
Rough$4,607$5,679$6,387
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,953$8,643$9,875
Clean$6,460$8,017$9,137
Average$5,473$6,765$7,663
Rough$4,487$5,513$6,189
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,735 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,131 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 3 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,735 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,131 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 BMW 3 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,735 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,131 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 BMW 3 Series ranges from $3,984 to $8,790, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.