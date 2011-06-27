Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335is 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,477
|$14,058
|$15,943
|Clean
|$10,663
|$13,040
|$14,753
|Average
|$9,035
|$11,003
|$12,373
|Rough
|$7,406
|$8,967
|$9,993
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,146
|$10,007
|$11,366
|Clean
|$7,568
|$9,282
|$10,518
|Average
|$6,412
|$7,833
|$8,821
|Rough
|$5,256
|$6,383
|$7,124
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,681
|$9,442
|$10,726
|Clean
|$7,136
|$8,758
|$9,925
|Average
|$6,046
|$7,390
|$8,324
|Rough
|$4,957
|$6,022
|$6,723
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,041
|$10,395
|$12,102
|Clean
|$7,471
|$9,642
|$11,199
|Average
|$6,330
|$8,136
|$9,392
|Rough
|$5,189
|$6,630
|$7,585
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,327
|$10,292
|$11,726
|Clean
|$7,736
|$9,547
|$10,851
|Average
|$6,555
|$8,056
|$9,100
|Rough
|$5,373
|$6,565
|$7,350
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,513
|$9,404
|$10,780
|Clean
|$6,980
|$8,723
|$9,976
|Average
|$5,914
|$7,361
|$8,366
|Rough
|$4,848
|$5,998
|$6,757
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,256
|$8,764
|$9,869
|Clean
|$6,741
|$8,130
|$9,132
|Average
|$5,712
|$6,860
|$7,659
|Rough
|$4,682
|$5,590
|$6,186
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,173
|$7,688
|$8,790
|Clean
|$5,735
|$7,131
|$8,134
|Average
|$4,859
|$6,017
|$6,821
|Rough
|$3,984
|$4,903
|$5,509
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,424
|$10,312
|$11,692
|Clean
|$7,826
|$9,565
|$10,819
|Average
|$6,631
|$8,071
|$9,073
|Rough
|$5,436
|$6,577
|$7,328
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,238
|$12,399
|$13,980
|Clean
|$9,512
|$11,501
|$12,937
|Average
|$8,059
|$9,705
|$10,849
|Rough
|$6,607
|$7,908
|$8,762
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 335is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,155
|$14,545
|$16,297
|Clean
|$11,293
|$13,492
|$15,081
|Average
|$9,568
|$11,385
|$12,648
|Rough
|$7,843
|$9,277
|$10,215
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,587
|$8,051
|$9,122
|Clean
|$6,120
|$7,468
|$8,441
|Average
|$5,185
|$6,302
|$7,079
|Rough
|$4,251
|$5,135
|$5,717
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,658
|$10,765
|$12,300
|Clean
|$8,043
|$9,985
|$11,382
|Average
|$6,815
|$8,426
|$9,546
|Rough
|$5,587
|$6,866
|$7,709
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,139
|$8,904
|$10,190
|Clean
|$6,633
|$8,259
|$9,429
|Average
|$5,620
|$6,969
|$7,908
|Rough
|$4,607
|$5,679
|$6,387
Estimated values
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,953
|$8,643
|$9,875
|Clean
|$6,460
|$8,017
|$9,137
|Average
|$5,473
|$6,765
|$7,663
|Rough
|$4,487
|$5,513
|$6,189