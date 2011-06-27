  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler 70th Anniversary 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,791$13,232$15,029
Clean$10,265$12,568$14,235
Average$9,213$11,238$12,646
Rough$8,162$9,908$11,057
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,129$16,823$19,523
Clean$12,489$15,978$18,491
Average$11,209$14,288$16,427
Rough$9,930$12,597$14,363
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,307$14,861$17,450
Clean$10,756$14,114$16,528
Average$9,654$12,621$14,683
Rough$8,552$11,128$12,838
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,608$19,200$22,546
Clean$13,897$18,235$21,354
Average$12,473$16,306$18,971
Rough$11,049$14,377$16,587
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,653$13,537$15,646
Clean$10,133$12,857$14,819
Average$9,095$11,496$13,165
Rough$8,057$10,136$11,511
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,098$15,899$18,670
Clean$11,508$15,100$17,684
Average$10,329$13,503$15,710
Rough$9,150$11,905$13,736
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 70th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,625$18,649$21,593
Clean$13,912$17,712$20,452
Average$12,487$15,838$18,169
Rough$11,061$13,965$15,886
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,192$16,023$18,816
Clean$11,598$15,218$17,822
Average$10,410$13,608$15,832
Rough$9,221$11,998$13,843
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,746$17,423$20,114
Clean$13,077$16,547$19,051
Average$11,737$14,797$16,925
Rough$10,397$13,046$14,798
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Jeep Wrangler on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,133 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,857 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
To understand if the 2011 Jeep Wrangler is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.