Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler 70th Anniversary 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,791
|$13,232
|$15,029
|Clean
|$10,265
|$12,568
|$14,235
|Average
|$9,213
|$11,238
|$12,646
|Rough
|$8,162
|$9,908
|$11,057
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,129
|$16,823
|$19,523
|Clean
|$12,489
|$15,978
|$18,491
|Average
|$11,209
|$14,288
|$16,427
|Rough
|$9,930
|$12,597
|$14,363
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,307
|$14,861
|$17,450
|Clean
|$10,756
|$14,114
|$16,528
|Average
|$9,654
|$12,621
|$14,683
|Rough
|$8,552
|$11,128
|$12,838
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,608
|$19,200
|$22,546
|Clean
|$13,897
|$18,235
|$21,354
|Average
|$12,473
|$16,306
|$18,971
|Rough
|$11,049
|$14,377
|$16,587
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,653
|$13,537
|$15,646
|Clean
|$10,133
|$12,857
|$14,819
|Average
|$9,095
|$11,496
|$13,165
|Rough
|$8,057
|$10,136
|$11,511
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,098
|$15,899
|$18,670
|Clean
|$11,508
|$15,100
|$17,684
|Average
|$10,329
|$13,503
|$15,710
|Rough
|$9,150
|$11,905
|$13,736
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 70th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,625
|$18,649
|$21,593
|Clean
|$13,912
|$17,712
|$20,452
|Average
|$12,487
|$15,838
|$18,169
|Rough
|$11,061
|$13,965
|$15,886
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,192
|$16,023
|$18,816
|Clean
|$11,598
|$15,218
|$17,822
|Average
|$10,410
|$13,608
|$15,832
|Rough
|$9,221
|$11,998
|$13,843
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,746
|$17,423
|$20,114
|Clean
|$13,077
|$16,547
|$19,051
|Average
|$11,737
|$14,797
|$16,925
|Rough
|$10,397
|$13,046
|$14,798