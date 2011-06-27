  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,405$8,313$9,813
Clean$5,989$7,779$9,171
Average$5,155$6,713$7,888
Rough$4,322$5,646$6,605
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,356$8,292$9,813
Clean$5,942$7,760$9,171
Average$5,115$6,695$7,888
Rough$4,288$5,631$6,605
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,763$8,758$10,329
Clean$6,323$8,196$9,654
Average$5,443$7,072$8,303
Rough$4,563$5,948$6,952
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,428$8,329$9,824
Clean$6,010$7,794$9,182
Average$5,173$6,726$7,897
Rough$4,337$5,657$6,612
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,220$9,405$11,123
Clean$6,750$8,801$10,396
Average$5,811$7,594$8,941
Rough$4,871$6,387$7,486
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,030$6,615$7,860
Clean$4,703$6,191$7,346
Average$4,048$5,342$6,318
Rough$3,394$4,493$5,290
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,444$8,329$9,813
Clean$6,025$7,794$9,171
Average$5,186$6,725$7,888
Rough$4,348$5,657$6,605
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,574$7,334$8,716
Clean$5,211$6,863$8,146
Average$4,486$5,922$7,006
Rough$3,761$4,981$5,866
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,955$7,762$9,182
Clean$5,567$7,264$8,582
Average$4,793$6,268$7,381
Rough$4,018$5,271$6,180
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,926$6,470$7,684
Clean$4,606$6,055$7,181
Average$3,965$5,225$6,176
Rough$3,324$4,394$5,172
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,697$6,099$7,203
Clean$4,392$5,708$6,732
Average$3,781$4,925$5,790
Rough$3,169$4,142$4,848
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,708 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Sonata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,708 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,708 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Hyundai Sonata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Hyundai Sonata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Hyundai Sonata ranges from $3,169 to $7,203, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Hyundai Sonata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.