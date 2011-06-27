Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,405
|$8,313
|$9,813
|Clean
|$5,989
|$7,779
|$9,171
|Average
|$5,155
|$6,713
|$7,888
|Rough
|$4,322
|$5,646
|$6,605
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,356
|$8,292
|$9,813
|Clean
|$5,942
|$7,760
|$9,171
|Average
|$5,115
|$6,695
|$7,888
|Rough
|$4,288
|$5,631
|$6,605
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,763
|$8,758
|$10,329
|Clean
|$6,323
|$8,196
|$9,654
|Average
|$5,443
|$7,072
|$8,303
|Rough
|$4,563
|$5,948
|$6,952
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,428
|$8,329
|$9,824
|Clean
|$6,010
|$7,794
|$9,182
|Average
|$5,173
|$6,726
|$7,897
|Rough
|$4,337
|$5,657
|$6,612
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,220
|$9,405
|$11,123
|Clean
|$6,750
|$8,801
|$10,396
|Average
|$5,811
|$7,594
|$8,941
|Rough
|$4,871
|$6,387
|$7,486
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,030
|$6,615
|$7,860
|Clean
|$4,703
|$6,191
|$7,346
|Average
|$4,048
|$5,342
|$6,318
|Rough
|$3,394
|$4,493
|$5,290
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,444
|$8,329
|$9,813
|Clean
|$6,025
|$7,794
|$9,171
|Average
|$5,186
|$6,725
|$7,888
|Rough
|$4,348
|$5,657
|$6,605
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,574
|$7,334
|$8,716
|Clean
|$5,211
|$6,863
|$8,146
|Average
|$4,486
|$5,922
|$7,006
|Rough
|$3,761
|$4,981
|$5,866
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,955
|$7,762
|$9,182
|Clean
|$5,567
|$7,264
|$8,582
|Average
|$4,793
|$6,268
|$7,381
|Rough
|$4,018
|$5,271
|$6,180
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,926
|$6,470
|$7,684
|Clean
|$4,606
|$6,055
|$7,181
|Average
|$3,965
|$5,225
|$6,176
|Rough
|$3,324
|$4,394
|$5,172
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,697
|$6,099
|$7,203
|Clean
|$4,392
|$5,708
|$6,732
|Average
|$3,781
|$4,925
|$5,790
|Rough
|$3,169
|$4,142
|$4,848