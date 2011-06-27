  1. Home
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,556$4,482$4,965
Clean$3,216$4,052$4,493
Average$2,537$3,193$3,548
Rough$1,857$2,334$2,603
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,537$4,954$5,700
Clean$3,199$4,479$5,158
Average$2,523$3,530$4,073
Rough$1,848$2,581$2,989
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,935$6,979$8,054
Clean$4,464$6,310$7,288
Average$3,521$4,973$5,755
Rough$2,578$3,635$4,223
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab Z71 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,429$6,446$7,509
Clean$4,006$5,829$6,795
Average$3,160$4,593$5,366
Rough$2,313$3,358$3,937
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,385$3,429$3,980
Clean$2,157$3,101$3,602
Average$1,701$2,444$2,844
Rough$1,246$1,786$2,087
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,675$3,720$4,271
Clean$2,420$3,364$3,864
Average$1,909$2,651$3,052
Rough$1,397$1,938$2,239
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,671$3,658$4,177
Clean$2,416$3,308$3,780
Average$1,905$2,606$2,985
Rough$1,395$1,905$2,190
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,550$5,091$5,903
Clean$3,211$4,604$5,341
Average$2,532$3,628$4,218
Rough$1,854$2,652$3,095
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,966$4,060$4,635
Clean$2,683$3,671$4,194
Average$2,116$2,893$3,312
Rough$1,549$2,115$2,430
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,438$3,750$4,445
Clean$2,205$3,391$4,022
Average$1,739$2,672$3,176
Rough$1,273$1,954$2,330
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,881$4,267$4,997
Clean$2,605$3,858$4,522
Average$2,055$3,040$3,571
Rough$1,505$2,223$2,620
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,418$3,623$4,259
Clean$2,187$3,276$3,854
Average$1,725$2,582$3,044
Rough$1,263$1,887$2,233
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,174$4,329$4,935
Clean$2,871$3,914$4,466
Average$2,264$3,085$3,527
Rough$1,658$2,255$2,588
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,523$7,439$8,980
Clean$4,091$6,726$8,126
Average$3,227$5,300$6,417
Rough$2,363$3,875$4,708
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,397$6,266$7,250
Clean$3,977$5,666$6,560
Average$3,137$4,465$5,181
Rough$2,297$3,264$3,801
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,562$6,514$7,543
Clean$4,126$5,890$6,825
Average$3,254$4,642$5,390
Rough$2,383$3,393$3,955
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,245$5,901$6,771
Clean$3,840$5,336$6,127
Average$3,029$4,205$4,839
Rough$2,218$3,074$3,550
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab SS AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,382$11,058$12,995
Clean$6,677$9,998$11,759
Average$5,267$7,879$9,286
Rough$3,856$5,760$6,813
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,961$4,310$5,019
Clean$2,679$3,897$4,542
Average$2,113$3,071$3,587
Rough$1,547$2,245$2,632
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,962$6,894$7,910
Clean$4,488$6,234$7,158
Average$3,540$4,913$5,653
Rough$2,592$3,591$4,147
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,041$5,796$6,719
Clean$3,655$5,241$6,080
Average$2,883$4,130$4,802
Rough$2,111$3,019$3,523
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,559$5,114$5,934
Clean$3,219$4,624$5,369
Average$2,539$3,644$4,240
Rough$1,859$2,664$3,111
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,185$4,053$4,507
Clean$2,881$3,665$4,078
Average$2,272$2,888$3,220
Rough$1,664$2,111$2,363
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,192$6,011$6,968
Clean$3,792$5,435$6,305
Average$2,991$4,283$4,979
Rough$2,190$3,131$3,653
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,023$5,754$6,666
Clean$3,638$5,203$6,032
Average$2,870$4,100$4,764
Rough$2,101$2,997$3,495
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,234$7,221$8,265
Clean$4,734$6,529$7,479
Average$3,734$5,146$5,906
Rough$2,734$3,762$4,333
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,102$4,576$5,353
Clean$2,806$4,138$4,844
Average$2,213$3,261$3,825
Rough$1,620$2,384$2,807
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,498$6,370$7,355
Clean$4,068$5,760$6,655
Average$3,209$4,539$5,256
Rough$2,350$3,318$3,856
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,104$5,152$5,698
Clean$3,712$4,658$5,156
Average$2,927$3,671$4,071
Rough$2,143$2,683$2,987
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,954$5,664$6,565
Clean$3,576$5,122$5,940
Average$2,820$4,036$4,691
Rough$2,065$2,951$3,442
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,781$5,426$6,293
Clean$3,419$4,906$5,694
Average$2,697$3,866$4,497
Rough$1,975$2,827$3,300
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,474$4,649$5,265
Clean$3,142$4,204$4,764
Average$2,478$3,313$3,762
Rough$1,814$2,422$2,760
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,950$5,787$6,754
Clean$3,573$5,232$6,111
Average$2,818$4,123$4,826
Rough$2,063$3,014$3,541
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,758$3,881$4,472
Clean$2,495$3,509$4,047
Average$1,968$2,765$3,196
Rough$1,441$2,022$2,345
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,113$2,609$2,867
Clean$1,912$2,359$2,594
Average$1,508$1,859$2,049
Rough$1,104$1,359$1,503
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,933$4,300$5,022
Clean$2,652$3,888$4,544
Average$2,092$3,064$3,588
Rough$1,532$2,240$2,633
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,751$6,622$7,605
Clean$4,297$5,987$6,881
Average$3,389$4,718$5,434
Rough$2,482$3,449$3,987
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,493$5,069$5,900
Clean$3,160$4,584$5,339
Average$2,492$3,612$4,216
Rough$1,825$2,641$3,094
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,205 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,391 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $1,273 to $4,445, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.