Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,556
|$4,482
|$4,965
|Clean
|$3,216
|$4,052
|$4,493
|Average
|$2,537
|$3,193
|$3,548
|Rough
|$1,857
|$2,334
|$2,603
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,537
|$4,954
|$5,700
|Clean
|$3,199
|$4,479
|$5,158
|Average
|$2,523
|$3,530
|$4,073
|Rough
|$1,848
|$2,581
|$2,989
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,935
|$6,979
|$8,054
|Clean
|$4,464
|$6,310
|$7,288
|Average
|$3,521
|$4,973
|$5,755
|Rough
|$2,578
|$3,635
|$4,223
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab Z71 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,429
|$6,446
|$7,509
|Clean
|$4,006
|$5,829
|$6,795
|Average
|$3,160
|$4,593
|$5,366
|Rough
|$2,313
|$3,358
|$3,937
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,385
|$3,429
|$3,980
|Clean
|$2,157
|$3,101
|$3,602
|Average
|$1,701
|$2,444
|$2,844
|Rough
|$1,246
|$1,786
|$2,087
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,675
|$3,720
|$4,271
|Clean
|$2,420
|$3,364
|$3,864
|Average
|$1,909
|$2,651
|$3,052
|Rough
|$1,397
|$1,938
|$2,239
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,671
|$3,658
|$4,177
|Clean
|$2,416
|$3,308
|$3,780
|Average
|$1,905
|$2,606
|$2,985
|Rough
|$1,395
|$1,905
|$2,190
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,550
|$5,091
|$5,903
|Clean
|$3,211
|$4,604
|$5,341
|Average
|$2,532
|$3,628
|$4,218
|Rough
|$1,854
|$2,652
|$3,095
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,966
|$4,060
|$4,635
|Clean
|$2,683
|$3,671
|$4,194
|Average
|$2,116
|$2,893
|$3,312
|Rough
|$1,549
|$2,115
|$2,430
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,438
|$3,750
|$4,445
|Clean
|$2,205
|$3,391
|$4,022
|Average
|$1,739
|$2,672
|$3,176
|Rough
|$1,273
|$1,954
|$2,330
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,881
|$4,267
|$4,997
|Clean
|$2,605
|$3,858
|$4,522
|Average
|$2,055
|$3,040
|$3,571
|Rough
|$1,505
|$2,223
|$2,620
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,418
|$3,623
|$4,259
|Clean
|$2,187
|$3,276
|$3,854
|Average
|$1,725
|$2,582
|$3,044
|Rough
|$1,263
|$1,887
|$2,233
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,174
|$4,329
|$4,935
|Clean
|$2,871
|$3,914
|$4,466
|Average
|$2,264
|$3,085
|$3,527
|Rough
|$1,658
|$2,255
|$2,588
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,523
|$7,439
|$8,980
|Clean
|$4,091
|$6,726
|$8,126
|Average
|$3,227
|$5,300
|$6,417
|Rough
|$2,363
|$3,875
|$4,708
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,397
|$6,266
|$7,250
|Clean
|$3,977
|$5,666
|$6,560
|Average
|$3,137
|$4,465
|$5,181
|Rough
|$2,297
|$3,264
|$3,801
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,562
|$6,514
|$7,543
|Clean
|$4,126
|$5,890
|$6,825
|Average
|$3,254
|$4,642
|$5,390
|Rough
|$2,383
|$3,393
|$3,955
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,245
|$5,901
|$6,771
|Clean
|$3,840
|$5,336
|$6,127
|Average
|$3,029
|$4,205
|$4,839
|Rough
|$2,218
|$3,074
|$3,550
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab SS AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,382
|$11,058
|$12,995
|Clean
|$6,677
|$9,998
|$11,759
|Average
|$5,267
|$7,879
|$9,286
|Rough
|$3,856
|$5,760
|$6,813
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,961
|$4,310
|$5,019
|Clean
|$2,679
|$3,897
|$4,542
|Average
|$2,113
|$3,071
|$3,587
|Rough
|$1,547
|$2,245
|$2,632
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,962
|$6,894
|$7,910
|Clean
|$4,488
|$6,234
|$7,158
|Average
|$3,540
|$4,913
|$5,653
|Rough
|$2,592
|$3,591
|$4,147
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,041
|$5,796
|$6,719
|Clean
|$3,655
|$5,241
|$6,080
|Average
|$2,883
|$4,130
|$4,802
|Rough
|$2,111
|$3,019
|$3,523
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,559
|$5,114
|$5,934
|Clean
|$3,219
|$4,624
|$5,369
|Average
|$2,539
|$3,644
|$4,240
|Rough
|$1,859
|$2,664
|$3,111
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,185
|$4,053
|$4,507
|Clean
|$2,881
|$3,665
|$4,078
|Average
|$2,272
|$2,888
|$3,220
|Rough
|$1,664
|$2,111
|$2,363
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,192
|$6,011
|$6,968
|Clean
|$3,792
|$5,435
|$6,305
|Average
|$2,991
|$4,283
|$4,979
|Rough
|$2,190
|$3,131
|$3,653
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,023
|$5,754
|$6,666
|Clean
|$3,638
|$5,203
|$6,032
|Average
|$2,870
|$4,100
|$4,764
|Rough
|$2,101
|$2,997
|$3,495
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,234
|$7,221
|$8,265
|Clean
|$4,734
|$6,529
|$7,479
|Average
|$3,734
|$5,146
|$5,906
|Rough
|$2,734
|$3,762
|$4,333
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,102
|$4,576
|$5,353
|Clean
|$2,806
|$4,138
|$4,844
|Average
|$2,213
|$3,261
|$3,825
|Rough
|$1,620
|$2,384
|$2,807
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,498
|$6,370
|$7,355
|Clean
|$4,068
|$5,760
|$6,655
|Average
|$3,209
|$4,539
|$5,256
|Rough
|$2,350
|$3,318
|$3,856
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,104
|$5,152
|$5,698
|Clean
|$3,712
|$4,658
|$5,156
|Average
|$2,927
|$3,671
|$4,071
|Rough
|$2,143
|$2,683
|$2,987
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,954
|$5,664
|$6,565
|Clean
|$3,576
|$5,122
|$5,940
|Average
|$2,820
|$4,036
|$4,691
|Rough
|$2,065
|$2,951
|$3,442
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,781
|$5,426
|$6,293
|Clean
|$3,419
|$4,906
|$5,694
|Average
|$2,697
|$3,866
|$4,497
|Rough
|$1,975
|$2,827
|$3,300
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,474
|$4,649
|$5,265
|Clean
|$3,142
|$4,204
|$4,764
|Average
|$2,478
|$3,313
|$3,762
|Rough
|$1,814
|$2,422
|$2,760
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,950
|$5,787
|$6,754
|Clean
|$3,573
|$5,232
|$6,111
|Average
|$2,818
|$4,123
|$4,826
|Rough
|$2,063
|$3,014
|$3,541
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,758
|$3,881
|$4,472
|Clean
|$2,495
|$3,509
|$4,047
|Average
|$1,968
|$2,765
|$3,196
|Rough
|$1,441
|$2,022
|$2,345
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,113
|$2,609
|$2,867
|Clean
|$1,912
|$2,359
|$2,594
|Average
|$1,508
|$1,859
|$2,049
|Rough
|$1,104
|$1,359
|$1,503
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,933
|$4,300
|$5,022
|Clean
|$2,652
|$3,888
|$4,544
|Average
|$2,092
|$3,064
|$3,588
|Rough
|$1,532
|$2,240
|$2,633
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,751
|$6,622
|$7,605
|Clean
|$4,297
|$5,987
|$6,881
|Average
|$3,389
|$4,718
|$5,434
|Rough
|$2,482
|$3,449
|$3,987
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,493
|$5,069
|$5,900
|Clean
|$3,160
|$4,584
|$5,339
|Average
|$2,492
|$3,612
|$4,216
|Rough
|$1,825
|$2,641
|$3,094