Estimated values
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,714
|$12,672
|$14,303
|Clean
|$10,275
|$12,140
|$13,685
|Average
|$9,398
|$11,077
|$12,451
|Rough
|$8,521
|$10,014
|$11,217
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,566
|$14,679
|$16,442
|Clean
|$12,052
|$14,064
|$15,732
|Average
|$11,023
|$12,832
|$14,313
|Rough
|$9,994
|$11,601
|$12,894
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,780
|$16,010
|$17,870
|Clean
|$13,216
|$15,339
|$17,099
|Average
|$12,088
|$13,996
|$15,556
|Rough
|$10,960
|$12,653
|$14,014
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,826
|$11,758
|$13,368
|Clean
|$9,424
|$11,264
|$12,791
|Average
|$8,619
|$10,278
|$11,637
|Rough
|$7,815
|$9,292
|$10,483
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,616
|$15,776
|$17,579
|Clean
|$13,058
|$15,114
|$16,820
|Average
|$11,944
|$13,791
|$15,303
|Rough
|$10,829
|$12,468
|$13,786
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,824
|$30,193
|$33,011
|Clean
|$25,726
|$28,927
|$31,587
|Average
|$23,530
|$26,394
|$28,738
|Rough
|$21,334
|$23,861
|$25,888
Estimated values
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,076
|$17,349
|$19,248
|Clean
|$14,459
|$16,622
|$18,417
|Average
|$13,224
|$15,166
|$16,756
|Rough
|$11,990
|$13,711
|$15,095