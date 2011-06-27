Spyker cars - select model
Spyker is a rarity in this era of automaker conglomerates and dwindling consumer demand — it's an independent company that builds exotic sports cars by hand. It only sells one model currently to the United States, but even in this limited capacity Spyker has made itself an interesting alternative to more established exotic brands.
