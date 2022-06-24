What is the e-tron GT?

The e-tron GT is Audi's flagship EV that sits at the very top of its range. It's a sleek-looking EV supersedan that shares its platform with the Porsche Taycan EV. It comes in a number of flavors, including a more hardcore RS variant that's as quick as Audi's own R8 supercar. The e-tron GT comes with a 93-kWh battery pack and, though the EPA says it will go just 238 miles on a single charge, the EV in our testing netted a much more impressive 273 miles of range on a single charge.

Dual electric motors (one front and one rear) make up to 522 horsepower, and the e-tron GT is a properly quick sedan. It might not be Tesla Plaid quick, but it's more than enough to stir your coffee in the morning. Speaking of Tesla, the e-tron GT competes in relatively rarefied air. Its only competitors include the Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Porsche Taycan — and that's it. A fully electric BMW i7 sedan is on the way, but it's not here yet.

Though the segment is small, it's particularly competitive, and which model you go for will depend on your desire to balance the need for range with sportiness. If you want something sleek and quick and aren't so worried about how many miles you'll get from a full charge, the e-tron GT is certainly worth looking into.

For 2023, the e-tron GT gets a set of very mild updates. The front grille (which used to be grayed-out) will be body-colored on 2023 models, there are now two charging ports on the front fenders of the car instead of just one on the driver's side, and the formerly optional Bang & Olufsen hi-fi is now standard kit. There will also be a new 21-inch wheel option, and the LED interior lighting package and heated rear seats are now included with the Executive package.