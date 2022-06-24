Skip to main content
2023 Audi e-tron GT

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $106,000
2023 Audi e-tron GT
What to expect
  • Small updates to Audi's EV sport sedan
  • Changes include a second charging port and new standard audio system
  • Part of the first e-tron GT generation introduced for 2022
