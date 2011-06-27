  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion tC
  4. Used 2015 Scion tC
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Scion tC Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 tC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,210
See tC Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,210
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower179 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,210
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Scion tC Sport Packageyes
Carpet Mats and Cargo Matyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,210
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,210
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Spider Cargo Netyes
Leather Shift Knobyes
Leather Seatsyes
Bespoke Premium Audio with Navigationyes
Door Sill Enhanceryes
Carpet Floor and Cargo Matsyes
Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
Phone Cable and Charge Packageyes
BeSpoke Premium Audio Featuring AHAyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,210
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Front head room37.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Paint Protection Film - Hood and Front Fenderyes
Rear Spoileryes
Special Coloryes
Lower Body Graphicyes
TRD Wheel Locks and Pouchyes
Cargo Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Fog Light Kityes
TRD Alloy Wheels and Tiresyes
Carbon Fiber B Pillar Appliquesyes
TRD 19" 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Tiresyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Carbon Fiber B-Pillar Appliqueyes
Low Profile Lip Spoileryes
Fog Lightsyes
Accent Stripeyes
Illuminated Door Sillyes
19" TRD Wheel w/Proxis Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Length176.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume103.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Absolutely Red
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Cement
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,210
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,210
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,210
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See tC Inventory

Related Used 2015 Scion tC Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles