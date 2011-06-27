Used 2015 Scion tC Consumer Reviews

William , 07/22/2017 Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)

Dollar for dollar this car beats the competition. To the critics, yeah it has some cheap plastic parts inside. So what. It ain't a Lamborghini. Not only is it fast and fun to drive but the car gets great gas mileage, I drive it hard and get 27.5 miles per gallon. The back seats fold down to make for a really large trunk area which comes in handy time to time. With it being a hatchback you can haul some big stuff in back if you ever need to. Yes, it is noisy, but it is a sports car. People that like sports cars will love this car. I drove it cross country and back and the ride was smooth enough for me. It has improved suspension over the older TC models. Nice trip nice ride. Where ever I go when I pull in for gas I get complements on it. Same price as a Corolla, but more fun and it has the Camry engine. Can't beat that!!!