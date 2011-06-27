  1. Home
Used 2015 Scion tC Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 tC
5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(33%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Fast, Fun, Reliable, Great MPG, Large Luggage Area

William, 07/22/2017
Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Dollar for dollar this car beats the competition. To the critics, yeah it has some cheap plastic parts inside. So what. It ain't a Lamborghini. Not only is it fast and fun to drive but the car gets great gas mileage, I drive it hard and get 27.5 miles per gallon. The back seats fold down to make for a really large trunk area which comes in handy time to time. With it being a hatchback you can haul some big stuff in back if you ever need to. Yes, it is noisy, but it is a sports car. People that like sports cars will love this car. I drove it cross country and back and the ride was smooth enough for me. It has improved suspension over the older TC models. Nice trip nice ride. Where ever I go when I pull in for gas I get complements on it. Same price as a Corolla, but more fun and it has the Camry engine. Can't beat that!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I bought a used 2015 Scion tC

J Nicklis, 02/14/2016
2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

The car is a good value as an entry level sporty looking car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
3 transmissions in 60,000 miles

Jessica, 09/30/2018
Release Series 9.0 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Hopefully by now this had been fixed but I purchased this car 2015 Scion TC Sport full TRD package in August 2014 around 30000 miles the car was started making a strange noise it went to 2 different Toyota dealerships multiple times for then to constantly tell me it was normal. Finally they said it was an issue with the transmission upgrade when I started getting close to 54,000 miles the strange noise was back and again they tried giving me the run around trying to put off repairs until I hit 60,000 miles and my warranty would be no good I'm sure

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
