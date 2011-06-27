Used 2015 Scion tC Consumer Reviews
Fast, Fun, Reliable, Great MPG, Large Luggage Area
Dollar for dollar this car beats the competition. To the critics, yeah it has some cheap plastic parts inside. So what. It ain't a Lamborghini. Not only is it fast and fun to drive but the car gets great gas mileage, I drive it hard and get 27.5 miles per gallon. The back seats fold down to make for a really large trunk area which comes in handy time to time. With it being a hatchback you can haul some big stuff in back if you ever need to. Yes, it is noisy, but it is a sports car. People that like sports cars will love this car. I drove it cross country and back and the ride was smooth enough for me. It has improved suspension over the older TC models. Nice trip nice ride. Where ever I go when I pull in for gas I get complements on it. Same price as a Corolla, but more fun and it has the Camry engine. Can't beat that!!!
I bought a used 2015 Scion tC
The car is a good value as an entry level sporty looking car
3 transmissions in 60,000 miles
Hopefully by now this had been fixed but I purchased this car 2015 Scion TC Sport full TRD package in August 2014 around 30000 miles the car was started making a strange noise it went to 2 different Toyota dealerships multiple times for then to constantly tell me it was normal. Finally they said it was an issue with the transmission upgrade when I started getting close to 54,000 miles the strange noise was back and again they tried giving me the run around trying to put off repairs until I hit 60,000 miles and my warranty would be no good I'm sure
