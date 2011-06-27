Estimated values
2008 Saturn Outlook XE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,228
|$3,638
|$3,862
|Clean
|$2,998
|$3,380
|$3,589
|Average
|$2,539
|$2,866
|$3,043
|Rough
|$2,080
|$2,351
|$2,496
Estimated values
2008 Saturn Outlook XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,382
|$3,795
|$4,022
|Clean
|$3,141
|$3,527
|$3,737
|Average
|$2,660
|$2,990
|$3,169
|Rough
|$2,179
|$2,453
|$2,600
Estimated values
2008 Saturn Outlook XE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,356
|$3,770
|$3,995
|Clean
|$3,118
|$3,503
|$3,713
|Average
|$2,640
|$2,970
|$3,148
|Rough
|$2,163
|$2,437
|$2,583
Estimated values
2008 Saturn Outlook XR 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,507
|$3,922
|$4,150
|Clean
|$3,257
|$3,645
|$3,857
|Average
|$2,758
|$3,090
|$3,270
|Rough
|$2,259
|$2,535
|$2,683