AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Red Jewel Tintcoat Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive 1Xr Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD Player Black; Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 Seating; 8-Passenger (2-3-3 Seating Configuration) Seats; Deluxe Front Bucket Tires; P255/65R18-109S All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Awd Wheels; 4-18" X 7.5" (45.7 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Machined Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2008 Saturn Outlook XR is proudly offered by AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe This 2008 Saturn Outlook comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This Saturn Outlook XR is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. More information about the 2008 Saturn Outlook: The Saturn Outlook is one of the best vehicles GM has ever made. It offers more space than most large SUVs while getting better mileage, and the comfortable ride and near-silent interior are a refreshing change from truck-based SUVs. Seating for up to eight ensures the whole brood can come along, and lots of standard safety equipment will help them get there securely. Strengths of this model include lots of cargo room, many useful features, good fuel mileage., and Remarkably quiet All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

VIN: 5GZEV237X8J141786

Stock: 8J141786

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020