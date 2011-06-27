Used 2008 Saturn Outlook for Sale Near Me
- $3,900
2008 Saturn Outlook XR137,078 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Saturn Outlook 4dr FWD 4dr XR features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER33728J175635
Stock: AAW-175635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $7,970Good Deal | $2,336 below market
2008 Saturn Outlook XR102,518 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Velde Cadillac - Pekin / Illinois
Midnight Blue 2008 Saturn OUTLOOK **4 WHEEL DRIVE**, **WARRANTY AVAILABLE**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATING**, **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **NAVIGATION IN/OP**, **NEW FRONT STRUTS AND SHOCKS**, **AS IS AS SHOWN**, AWD, 10-Speaker Enhanced Audio System Feature, 115-Volt 3-Prong Household-Style Power Outlet, 2-Position Memory for Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Advanced Audio Package, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Convenience Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Enhanced Convenience Package, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling System, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1XR, Premium Trim Package, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Power Liftgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Roof rack: rails only, Trailer Hitch, Trailering Package, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 32988 miles below market average! You are treated like family here at Velde Cadillac Buick GMC!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV23748J143596
Stock: YT254B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $6,800Fair Deal | $465 below market
2008 Saturn Outlook XR140,532 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Graff Chevrolet Okemos - Okemos / Michigan
FREE 2yr/30k maintenance!!! 3.6L V6 engine!!! TINKER A LITTLE; SAVE A LOT!!! *See dealer for details!!! Remote start!!! Power liftgate!!! Rear entertainment!!! Heated front seats!!! Power windows!!! Power locks!!! Power driver seat!!! Bluetooth!!! Cruise control!!! Leather seats!!! New Inventory!!! Own the road at every turn!!! Your lucky day!!! Optional equipment includes: Premium Trim Package, Advanced Audio Package, Convenience Package, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), Trailering Package! Call Tricia today for a test drive @ 517-827-5018 or text me at 517-896-9939
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23708J279597
Stock: 8J279597A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $7,995
2008 Saturn Outlook XR172,088 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Honda - Evansville / Indiana
2008 Saturn OUTLOOK XR Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Honda. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Check out our D-Patrick Honda Helping Kids program, and nominate someone today. Get your next used vehicle at a community driven, locally owned dealership, D-Patrick Honda. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. FWD, 18" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Seats, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Flat-Folding 60/40 Split-Bench Seat, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Passenger Seating (2-3-3 Seating Configuration), ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/XM Satellite Radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23728J157579
Stock: A14944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $5,593Fair Deal
2008 Saturn Outlook XR163,959 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Red Jewel Tintcoat Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive 1Xr Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD Player Black; Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 Seating; 8-Passenger (2-3-3 Seating Configuration) Seats; Deluxe Front Bucket Tires; P255/65R18-109S All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Awd Wheels; 4-18" X 7.5" (45.7 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Machined Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2008 Saturn Outlook XR is proudly offered by AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe This 2008 Saturn Outlook comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This Saturn Outlook XR is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. More information about the 2008 Saturn Outlook: The Saturn Outlook is one of the best vehicles GM has ever made. It offers more space than most large SUVs while getting better mileage, and the comfortable ride and near-silent interior are a refreshing change from truck-based SUVs. Seating for up to eight ensures the whole brood can come along, and lots of standard safety equipment will help them get there securely. Strengths of this model include lots of cargo room, many useful features, good fuel mileage., and Remarkably quiet All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV237X8J141786
Stock: 8J141786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $6,995Fair Deal
2008 Saturn Outlook XR151,055 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
We at Auto Mart of Henderson would like you to test drive this 2008 Saturn Outlook XR. This vehicle is automatic 4 doors AC alarm system alloy wheels AM/FM CD CD changer automatic climate control aux audio jack 6 cylinders CC driver passenger airbags fog lights power heated leather bucket seats keyless entry luggage rack power locks mirrors steering & windows rear air rear defrost 3rd row seat tilt wheel tinted windows & woodgrain. EXCELLENT BUY YOU COME YOU DRIVE YOU HAVE YOUR OWN MECHANIC TO CHECK IT OUT!!! Give one of our professional sales persons Curtis Kenny or Quinton a call at 252-438-5928 or 1-888-816-2886. Visit us on our website at www.automartofhenderson.com or like us on Facebook @ Auto Mart of Henderson to stay updated on all of our latest inventory and special offers!!. Now you can text us from our website!!!! Looking forward to hearing from you soon!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER33748J304958
Stock: 18189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,599
2008 Saturn Outlook XR166,020 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
This all wheel drive, drivetrain, all-wheel drive 2008 Saturn Outlook XR AWD features a Midnight Blue Exterior with a Tan Cloth Interior and has only 166,020 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Saturn Outlook Includes Satellite Radio, Multi-zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Onboard Hands-Free Communications System, Steering Wheel Controls, Garage Door Opener, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 22.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Saturn Outlook comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.6l, 275.0hp engine, an transmission, 6-speed automatic, awd transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, All Wheel Drive, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Gasoline Engine, Spare Tire (Small Size), Power Steering, Trip Computer INTERIOR OPTIONS: Third Row Seat, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Heat / AC, Power Drivers Seat, Cloth Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Tinted Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects SAFETY OPTIONS: Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag This impressive vehicle also has Keyless Entry , Steering Wheel Audio Controls , and Multi-Zone Climate Control . It also has your ears open to a world of news entertainment with Satellite Radio , Steering Wheel Controls to help keep you safer on the road, and an MP3 Player / Dock . It also has a Universal Garage Door Opener and Single-Disc CD Changer .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV23788J120919
Stock: 120919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-18-2019
- New Listing$5,999Fair Deal
2008 Saturn Outlook XR153,922 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Metropolitan Ford - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
CARFAX 1-Owner. XR trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Satellite Radio, Captains Chairs, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Rear Air, TRAILERING PACKAGE. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: SEATING, 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) includes front row captains chairs, (AQ4) second-row captains chairs with Smart Slide and third row flat-folding 60/40 bench seat, TRAILERING PACKAGE includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system and (VR2) trailer hitch, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, FWD (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 (Dual exhaust: 275 hp (205kW) @ 6600 rpm, 251 lb-ft of torque (340 N-m) @ 3200 rpm.) (STD). Saturn XR with Carbon Flash exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 275 HP at 6600 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Consumer Guide Best Buy SUV. Edmunds.com's review says provides just about everything you'll need from a large crossover SUV. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHO WE ARE: Metropolitan Ford Of Eden Prairie in Eden Prairie, MN treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23738J168011
Stock: 201835A8
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $7,900
2008 Saturn Outlook XR159,063 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2008 SATURN OUTLOOK XR 3.6L V6 AUTOMATIC CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR ALL POWER RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD ZERO ACCIDENTS WE HAVE THE BEST SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES IN TOWN COME SEE US SOON 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER33778J263306
Stock: 5087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2018
- $3,800
2008 Saturn Outlook XE165,869 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Saturn Outlook 4dr AWD 4dr XE features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV13768J162662
Stock: AAW-162662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- $4,495
2008 Saturn Outlook XR184,096 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cars On 15 - Lake Hopatcong / New Jersey
CLEAN CAR-FAX...NO ACCIDENTS ! ONLY 2-OWNERS.... EXTRA CLEAN The exterior is clean and in good condition. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. Runs- looks and Drives Great WE SPECIALIZE IN ALL TYPES OF FINANCING Cars On 15 offers all types of financing and all types of warranties. We have over 50 years of combined experience in the USED CAR/FINANCING INDUSTRY. Thank You for looking. and please give us a call with any questions you may have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV23718J110300
Stock: 0300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,989
2008 Saturn Outlook XE148,312 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wally Armour Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Alliance / Ohio
** 2008 Garnet Saturn OUTLOOK XE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 VVT This Saturn OUTLOOK has many features and is well equipped including, Automatic Headlights, Local Trade, Power Seat, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Seats, 3rd Row Flat-Folding 60/40 Split-Bench Seat, 8-Passenger Seating (2-3-3 Seating Configuration), Illuminated entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System.CARFAX One-Owner.** NEED A LOAN ** NO CREDIT ** BAD CREDIT ** EVERYONE QUALIFIES ** Buckeye Financial does not need a credit check to get you approved. FINANCING FOR EVERYONE, REGARDLESS OF CREDIT. Your cash down payment is your approval. If you have a steady income, can afford at least 500 down and up and really want a chance to build your credit, Wally Armour and Buckeye Financial can help. There is no limit to what Buckeye Financial will lend; your down payment puts you in control. Down payments typically range from 500 to there's really no limit, the more someone has to put down the more choices they have. Payments range from 250 a month and up, there are exceptions, with larger down payments Buckeye Financial allows you to enjoy lower payments to fit anyone's budget. No hidden fees-no upfront financing charges-no pre-payment penalties or early payoff fees. Whatever you put down goes to lowering your loan-not to the finance company. Wally Armour Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a family owned and operated dealership. JR and Al the owners work every day with their customers to help get folks loans when others say no. If you or someone you know is looking for a vehicle and need instant automotive credit, send them to Wally Armour's in Alliance or visit us on Facebook or visit us online at WWW.WALLYARMOUR.COM. All loan approvals are pending a Buckeye Financial interview. In order to finalize any loan you must complete an interview with Buckeye Financial.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER13768J211220
Stock: 77197B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $7,300
2008 Saturn Outlook XE123,775 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ypsilanti Import Auto Sales - Ypsilanti / Michigan
WE OFFER ALL TYPES OF FINANCE OPTIONS..GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT ..WE CAN DO IT ALL..DOWN PAYMENTS AS LOW AS $500..CALL TODAY DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER13768J157143
Stock: 7143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2008 Saturn Outlook XR139,802 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Pete Moore Chevrolet - Pensacola / Florida
Contact Pete Moore Automotive Team today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2008 Saturn Outlook XR. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. The Outlook XR is well maintained and has just 139,802mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The Saturn Outlook XR will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Saturn Outlook XR is the one!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER33758J293016
Stock: I003639A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $5,495Great Deal
2009 Saturn Outlook XR119,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23DX9J133425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Great Deal | $1,257 below market
2009 Saturn Outlook XR127,354 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ellis Suzuki - Lyndora / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV23D39J115487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,000Good Deal | $793 below market
2009 Saturn Outlook XR167,436 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Indy Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! SOLD AS IT WAS TRADED IN! AS IS!!, 115-Volt 3-Prong Household-Style Power Outlet, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Memory, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player/DVD-Navigation, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Bose Surround Sound Audio Package, Compass, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Enhanced Convenience Package, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear-View Camera System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, XM Radio. 2009 Saturn OUTLOOK Garnet FWD XR 4D Sport Utility 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVTWelcome to Indy Honda, your source for Honda in Indianapolis. Our massive selection of new and used Hondas is conveniently located on the south side of Indianapolis, IN. We love Honda here, in fact, we love it so much that we put it in our name. Not only did we put it in our name, but we flooded our lot with every Honda that your heart could desire. Whether you want something new, or a reliable car with a few miles under its belt, we got you covered. If it is quality Honda service that you are looking for, then you really come to the right place. We don’t just want to be your car dealership. At Indy Honda we want to be your car dealership for life. When you drive off our lot, our work is not yet done. At Indy Honda our customers always come first, that is why you will not find us pushing you into a car or into service that you don’t want or are uncomfortable with. Indy Honda. New Used Preowned Advertised price is subject to reconditioning costs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZER23D59J214185
Stock: P6160A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $6,500Good Deal | $954 below market
2009 Saturn Outlook XR138,318 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Walser Experienced Autos Brooklyn Park - Minneapolis / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZEV23DX9J213366
Certified Pre-Owned: No