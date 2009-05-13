  1. Home
Used 2009 Saturn Outlook
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Plenty of room for people or cargo, smooth ride, easy access to all seats, drives smaller than it really is, above-average towing capacity.

The 2009 Saturn Outlook is the least desirable model out of GM's "Lambda" stable, but it still provides just about everything you'll need from a large crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Now in its third year, the Saturn Outlook continues to be one of the better choices for a large family in need of transportation. Thanks to its spacious dimensions and class-leading cargo space, the Outlook can easily serve as a respectable minivan replacement. And the Outlook's all-wheel drive and respectable towing capacity ensures SUV-like versatility.

This year, Saturn has updated the Outlook's V6 with direct fuel-injection technology, which provides a bit more horsepower and torque as compared to last year. The rest of the powertrain remains the same, although Saturn's made sure to keep the rest of the Outlook up to date with its entertainment and convenience features by adding Bluetooth phone capability and some new, upgraded Bose audio systems.

The Outlook is one of four vehicles based on General Motors' "Lambda" platform -- the others are the Buick Enclave, the all-new Chevrolet Traverse and the GMC Acadia. Previous to this, the Saturn was the least expensive of the original three, yet it was the slowest selling by a considerable margin. Now there's the Traverse, which is priced similarly yet is more distinctively styled and has more available features.

Meanwhile, the Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander are all comparable in size and price. Even the new Ford Flex is worth considering, as it offers agile carlike handling combined with a modern, sleek design. But considering its overall capabilities, the 2009 Saturn Outlook remains a great choice for families in need of space and utility.

Saturn Outlook models

The 2009 Saturn Outlook is a large crossover SUV with seating for up to eight passengers. There are two trim lines: XE and XR. The base XE features 18-inch wheels, full power accessories, heated exterior mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning with rear controls, OnStar, an MP3/CD player and satellite radio. The XR adds roof rails, foglights, variable-effort power steering, a power driver seat, leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with remote audio controls, wood-grain interior trim, dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Bluetooth.

Options, depending on the trim level, include xenon headlights, a dual-pane sunroof, a power liftgate, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, premium audio systems, a rear DVD entertainment system and a navigation system with a back-up camera and real-time traffic updates. Other options include front seat heaters, a power passenger seat and driver memory positioning. If you order second-row captain's chairs, seating capacity drops to seven but you gain an optional center console between the seats. In addition, many of the XR's standard features can be added to the base model. A variety of wheel choices and sizes are also available, including optional 20-inch wheels on XR trims.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Saturn Outlook gets a bump in power and torque thanks to direct-injection technology for the 3.6-liter V6. Bluetooth is now optional on the base XE trim levels and standard on the upgraded XR trims. There are also two new optional Bose audio systems, real-time traffic capability for the navigation system and optional 20-inch wheels for the XR trim level.

Performance & mpg

The Outlook XE has a 3.6-liter V6 rated at 281 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. The XR model's dual exhaust boosts those numbers to 288 hp and 270 lb-ft. Power is sent through a standard six-speed automatic transmission, and both trims are available as either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. Properly equipped, the Outlook is capable of towing up to 4,500 pounds. The front-drive 2009 Outlook rates 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. The AWD version checks in at just 1 mpg less.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock brakes, rollover-sensing stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and GM's OnStar service. In crash tests, the 2009 Saturn Outlook scored an optimal five out of five stars in both front- and side-impact evaluations conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Driving

While the 2009 Saturn Outlook doesn't have the sporty character of, say, the Mazda CX-9, it's easy and pleasant to drive, especially considering the vehicle's size and hefty 4,700-pound curb weight. The ride quality is smooth and forgiving without being overly soft. And although the fuel economy-minded six-speed automatic transmission can be sluggish with downshifts, the new V6's additional power should be enough to pull the Outlook through during demanding driving.

Interior

The Outlook's cabin is both functional and pleasing to the eye. The faux wood in XR models is convincing enough, and the overall quality of interior materials is impressive. However, many of the buttons on the dashboard are a bit too small and similar-looking, making them hard to find and operate.

The first- and second-row seats are comfortable and can easily fit children or adults. The third row might not feel as roomy as a minivan, but it still offers more space than the average crossover SUV. Access to rear seating is easy thanks to the second row's "Smart Slide" feature, which flips the cushions up as the seatback slides forward, creating a wide path of entry. Cargo capacity is 24 cubic feet with all seats up, and a class-leading 117 cubic feet with all rear seats down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Saturn Outlook.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 6%
3 star reviews: 6%
2 star reviews: 13%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 16 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • appearance
  • road noise
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • transmission
  • interior
  • seats
  • doors
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • lights
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • towing
  • sound system
  • visibility
  • technology
  • electrical system
  • infotainment system
  • fuel efficiency
  • wheels & tires
  • oil
  • warranty
  • acceleration

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Great Vehicle except...
tkm52,

I've owned the XR for a about 1 year and it has been great. The only drawback is the transmission is a little sluggish when trying to excelerate in automatic mode. The problem is reduced when you use manual mode. If you know you are coming up on a situation like entering a crowded interstate you'll need to manually downshift to 4 or 5 to be able to have sufficient power to merge. The first time I did this I was in automatic mode and scared the hell out of me. The another minor item is when filling the tank. Be aware that a sleeve is in the opening so the nosel is partically sealed triggering shutoff prematurely. I can get another 2-3 gallon in the tank by pulling the nosel back when filling.

5 out of 5 stars, great suv
patnpattiglenn@aol.c,

I have almost had this vehicle for a year. I just love it. It drives like a dream and I get very good gas mileage on mine. I love the style and look of it. It has plenty of room and is very comfortable to drive and ride in. Wish I hadn't got the black interior because it shows everything. But other than that it is my third Saturn and like with the others, I have had a great experience.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Road Manners to be Proud Of
markp,

This vehicle handles and feels more like a large upscale sports sedan than an 8 passenger SUV. If needed, there is plenty of power from the direct injection engine. The six speed transmission helps with rapid acceleration and the highway gas mileage. However, you have to have a light touch on the gas pedal to obtain decent gas mileage in stop and go driving. The interior is spacious, the seats are extremely comfortable and the sunroof and backseat skylight are a nice touch.

4.875 out of 5 stars, I love this car!
Anonymous,

This is by far the most elegant and stable suv I have ever owned. I've had a Chrysler Pacifica, a Jeep Commander and my last was a Ford Edge. They all pale in comparison to the Outlook.

Write a review

See all 16 reviews

Features & Specs

XE 4dr SUV features & specs
XE 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
XR 4dr SUV features & specs
XR 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
XE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
XE 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
XR 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
XR 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
