Vehicle overview

Now in its third year, the Saturn Outlook continues to be one of the better choices for a large family in need of transportation. Thanks to its spacious dimensions and class-leading cargo space, the Outlook can easily serve as a respectable minivan replacement. And the Outlook's all-wheel drive and respectable towing capacity ensures SUV-like versatility.

This year, Saturn has updated the Outlook's V6 with direct fuel-injection technology, which provides a bit more horsepower and torque as compared to last year. The rest of the powertrain remains the same, although Saturn's made sure to keep the rest of the Outlook up to date with its entertainment and convenience features by adding Bluetooth phone capability and some new, upgraded Bose audio systems.

The Outlook is one of four vehicles based on General Motors' "Lambda" platform -- the others are the Buick Enclave, the all-new Chevrolet Traverse and the GMC Acadia. Previous to this, the Saturn was the least expensive of the original three, yet it was the slowest selling by a considerable margin. Now there's the Traverse, which is priced similarly yet is more distinctively styled and has more available features.

Meanwhile, the Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander are all comparable in size and price. Even the new Ford Flex is worth considering, as it offers agile carlike handling combined with a modern, sleek design. But considering its overall capabilities, the 2009 Saturn Outlook remains a great choice for families in need of space and utility.