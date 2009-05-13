Used 2009 Saturn Outlook
- Plenty of room for people or cargo, smooth ride, easy access to all seats, drives smaller than it really is, above-average towing capacity.
I've owned the XR for a about 1 year and it has been great. The only drawback is the transmission is a little sluggish when trying to excelerate in automatic mode. The problem is reduced when you use manual mode. If you know you are coming up on a situation like entering a crowded interstate you'll need to manually downshift to 4 or 5 to be able to have sufficient power to merge. The first time I did this I was in automatic mode and scared the hell out of me. The another minor item is when filling the tank. Be aware that a sleeve is in the opening so the nosel is partically sealed triggering shutoff prematurely. I can get another 2-3 gallon in the tank by pulling the nosel back when filling.
I have almost had this vehicle for a year. I just love it. It drives like a dream and I get very good gas mileage on mine. I love the style and look of it. It has plenty of room and is very comfortable to drive and ride in. Wish I hadn't got the black interior because it shows everything. But other than that it is my third Saturn and like with the others, I have had a great experience.
This vehicle handles and feels more like a large upscale sports sedan than an 8 passenger SUV. If needed, there is plenty of power from the direct injection engine. The six speed transmission helps with rapid acceleration and the highway gas mileage. However, you have to have a light touch on the gas pedal to obtain decent gas mileage in stop and go driving. The interior is spacious, the seats are extremely comfortable and the sunroof and backseat skylight are a nice touch.
This is by far the most elegant and stable suv I have ever owned. I've had a Chrysler Pacifica, a Jeep Commander and my last was a Ford Edge. They all pale in comparison to the Outlook.
|XE 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 8
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|281 hp @ 6300 rpm
|XR 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 8
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|288 hp @ 6300 rpm
|XE 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 8
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|281 hp @ 6300 rpm
|XR 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 8
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|288 hp @ 6300 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
Is the Saturn Outlook a good car?
Is the Saturn Outlook reliable?
Is the 2009 Saturn Outlook a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2009 Saturn Outlook?
The least-expensive 2009 Saturn Outlook is the 2009 Saturn Outlook XE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,625.
Other versions include:
- XE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $30,625
- XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,450
- XE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,625
- XR 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,450
What are the different models of Saturn Outlook?
Used 2009 Saturn Outlook Overview
The Used 2009 Saturn Outlook is offered in the following submodels: Outlook SUV. Available styles include XE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), XE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and XR 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2009 Saturn Outlook?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Saturn Outlook and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 Outlook 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Outlook.
