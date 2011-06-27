I have had my saturn for over 2 years i baught it used at 116K i have now 140K and all i have done is Roters and regulat maint. I get 38 MPG and that is with adding octane booster to every tank. i does not hurt the car. I have always had saturns and this is one of the most reliable ones i have had my SL2 i have had to replace the cluch at 2000 miles and the radiator and all kinds of other stuff i have not had to do with my L200 THIS Car has saved my ass form the SL2 too many times to count. ran a carfax on it and found NOTHING so this is a WONDERFUL car.

