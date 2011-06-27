Used 2003 Saturn L-Series for Sale Near Me
- $2,250Good Deal | $926 below market
2003 Saturn L-Series L200109,906 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royal Moore Toyota - Hillsboro / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JU54F83Y566864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,151Fair Deal
2003 Saturn L-Series L200195,555 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Breakaway Honda - Greenville / South Carolina
Pre-Auction Car. This vehicle failed to meet Breakaway Honda's retail used car inspection. Pre-Auction Cars have issues including, but not limited to: Mechanical, Driveability, Cosmetic, etc. Some of these Pre-Auction cars are unreliable or unsafe based on Breakaway Honda's standards and are therefore deemed "Tow Away";. No Warranty is expressed or implied. Prices are Non-Negotiable. Cars will not be held. Cash or Certified Funds are required at time of purchase. Drivers License and Proof of Insurance required. Free Car Fax Available. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JU54F83Y567884
Stock: B200236B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $1,999Fair Deal
2003 Saturn L-Series L200211,525 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
This front wheel drive 2003 Saturn LS L-200 Auto features a Silver Blue Exterior with a Neutral Cloth Interior and has only 211,525 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Saturn LS Includes Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 32.0 Highway MPG and 24.0 City MPG! This Saturn LS comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 2.2l, 135.0hp engine, an 4-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Front Wheel Drive, Gasoline Engine, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Spare Tire (Small Size), Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: Cloth Seats, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat SAFETY OPTIONS: Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Emergency Trunk Release Consider that it also has Keyless Entry , a built-in Anti-Theft System to save money on insurance and protect yourself from thieves, and an Auxiliary Power Outlet . It also has Single-Disc CD Changer .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JU54F33Y557649
Stock: 557649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-18-2019
- $3,490Fair Deal
2003 Saturn L-Series L20087,758 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - YES IT ONLY HAS 87K ORIGINAL MILES - THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST ENGINES GM EVER MADE! - RELIABLE 2.2L CHAIN DRIVEN ECOTEC ENGINE - NO LEAKS, NO ISSUES, RUNS GREAT - SAFE W/ SIDE AIRBAGS - CRUISE CONTROL AND CD PLAYER - THIS WOULD MAKE AN EXCELLENT COMMUTER CAR - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - YOU SERVICE IT/GET PARTS AT ANY CHEVY/GMC DEALER! - THIS IS AN EXCELLENT CAR FOR THE MONEY - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JU54F13Y550859
Stock: AB12182471S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2003 Saturn L-Series L300124,214 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2003 Saturn L300 Sedan! The AutoCheck Report shows this car has had 0 accidents and just 2 owners! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great features including a 3.0L V6, Automatic Transmission, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Polished Wheels, OnStar, 6-Disc CD Changer, Power Driver's Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, Climate Control, Keyless-Entry, Premium Audio, Split Folding Rear Seats, and much more! Overall This car is very clean inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L300 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JW54RX3Y503737
Stock: 503737C71293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2015
- $3,995
2003 Saturn L-Series L200194,456 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This 2003 Saturn L200 is a nice older sedan with some great options and a fuel efficient 2.2L motor. It comes equipped with fog lights, sunroof, wheels-alloy, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, CD player, air conditioning, cloth interior, cloth interior, cruise control, intermittent wipers, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, heated mirrors, roof airbags, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, 4 wheel disc brakes, traction control, vehicle anti-theft, tachometer, trip odometer, 12V power outlet, automatic on floor, floormats, steering wheel cruise control, vanity mirrors, FWD, and power steering. Stop in today to drive your next new car and to speak to one of our sales professionals!! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JU54F23Y504585
Stock: 13229A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2019
- $2,499
2003 Saturn L-Series L200138,634 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wheels & Deals - Lynnwood / Washington
Clean CARFAX. Black 2003 Saturn L200 FWD 5-Speed Manual 2.2L I4 DOHC Local trade in, Keyless entry or ignition, Dealer serviced, Accident free, Power trunk release, Low Mileage, Power driver seat, Cruise control, Very clean inside and out, Premium sound system, I phone / Smartphone / I pod integration, Courtesy Lights Illum Package, LE Package, License Plate Front Mount Package, Light Package, Power Mirror Package, Safety Package, Security Package, 15" Steel Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD & Clock, Anti-Lock Braking System, Auto HVAC, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Manual Lumbar, Dual front impact airbags, Dual Lit Vanity Mirrors, Floor Mats, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Map Lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Seat Arm Rest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speaker System, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control, Variably intermittent wipers.Clean vehicle history report. This vehicle has passed a safety inspection.. 23/31 City/Highway MPGLow Financing Available! O.A.C.. Bad credit, Divorce, Bankruptcy , WE DO IT ALL. (Contact dealer for more information)Se Habla Espan ol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JT54FX3Y517068
Stock: 3269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $4,000
2003 Saturn L-Series L200109,008 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frank Leta Honda - O Fallon / Missouri
2003 Saturn L200 4D Sedan 2.2L I4 DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Cream White FWD 15" Steel Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD & Clock, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speaker System, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Experience Car Buying Made Simple, at Frank Leta. Enjoy upfront pricing and interact with non-commission product specialists for a pressure free deal. Find out more at www.frankletahonda.com! Free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JU54F33Y559112
Stock: 200917A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- New Listing$3,650
2003 Saturn L-Series L300105,237 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Free CARFAX report! Features include: Recent Trade, Remote Entry, Convenience Package.This 2003 Saturn LS Base features a Silver Blue exterior and a Neutral Fabric interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Saturn LS Base includes Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player.EPA rated fuel economy of 29.0 highway, 21.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Saturn LS contact Kings Honda before this Saturn is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L300 with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JW54R43Y581043
Stock: 3Y581043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $3,875
2003 Saturn L-Series L200105,541 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2003 Saturn LS 4dr L-200 Automatic features a 2.2L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright Silver with a Pewter Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Convenience Package, 6 Speakers, Speaker System, Four wheel independent suspension, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power door mirrors, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Lit Vanity Mirrors, Floor Mats, Front Map Lights, Illuminated entry, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear Reading Lamps, Driver's Seat Manual Lumbar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Rear Seat Arm Rest, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Side Curtain Airbags - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JU54F03Y527766
Stock: 830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- New Listing$2,799Fair Deal
2003 Saturn L-Series L200150,246 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Moran Chevrolet - Clinton Township / Michigan
Recent Arrival! SOLD AS-IS!. Clean CARFAX. FWD24/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JU54F53Y563565
Stock: CL57437A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $4,995
2003 Saturn L-Series L20069,460 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Suntrup Buick GMC - Saint Peters / Missouri
This 2003 L-Series might be the one for you! We've got it for $4,995. Looking to buy a safer sedan? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JU54FX3Y559124
Stock: P5369-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $2,998
2003 Saturn L-Series L300126,969 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
Clean CARFAX. Silver 2003 Saturn L300 FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 OHV 21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Saturn L-Series L300 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JW54R43Y540489
Stock: U0766A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
