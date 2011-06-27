  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Saturn L-Series L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,978$2,571$2,902
Clean$1,749$2,279$2,572
Average$1,292$1,694$1,911
Rough$834$1,109$1,250
Estimated values
2003 Saturn L-Series LW300 4dr Station Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,081$2,692$3,032
Clean$1,840$2,386$2,687
Average$1,359$1,773$1,996
Rough$878$1,161$1,306
Estimated values
2003 Saturn L-Series L200 4dr Sedan (2.2 L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,852$2,423$2,741
Clean$1,638$2,147$2,429
Average$1,210$1,596$1,805
Rough$781$1,045$1,181
Estimated values
2003 Saturn L-Series LW200 4dr Station Wagon (2.2 L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,954$2,542$2,870
Clean$1,728$2,253$2,544
Average$1,276$1,675$1,890
Rough$824$1,096$1,237
Estimated values
2003 Saturn L-Series L200 4dr Sedan (2.2 L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,805$2,368$2,682
Clean$1,597$2,098$2,376
Average$1,179$1,560$1,766
Rough$762$1,021$1,155
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Saturn L-Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Saturn L-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,597 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,098 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Saturn L-Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Saturn L-Series and see how it feels. Learn more
