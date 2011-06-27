Estimated values
2003 Saturn L-Series L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,978
|$2,571
|$2,902
|Clean
|$1,749
|$2,279
|$2,572
|Average
|$1,292
|$1,694
|$1,911
|Rough
|$834
|$1,109
|$1,250
Estimated values
2003 Saturn L-Series LW300 4dr Station Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,081
|$2,692
|$3,032
|Clean
|$1,840
|$2,386
|$2,687
|Average
|$1,359
|$1,773
|$1,996
|Rough
|$878
|$1,161
|$1,306
Estimated values
2003 Saturn L-Series L200 4dr Sedan (2.2 L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,852
|$2,423
|$2,741
|Clean
|$1,638
|$2,147
|$2,429
|Average
|$1,210
|$1,596
|$1,805
|Rough
|$781
|$1,045
|$1,181
Estimated values
2003 Saturn L-Series LW200 4dr Station Wagon (2.2 L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,954
|$2,542
|$2,870
|Clean
|$1,728
|$2,253
|$2,544
|Average
|$1,276
|$1,675
|$1,890
|Rough
|$824
|$1,096
|$1,237
Estimated values
2003 Saturn L-Series L200 4dr Sedan (2.2 L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,805
|$2,368
|$2,682
|Clean
|$1,597
|$2,098
|$2,376
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,560
|$1,766
|Rough
|$762
|$1,021
|$1,155