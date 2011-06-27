  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(132)
2000 Saturn L-Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Customer-focused dealers, European ride and steering, wagon availability.
  • Lack of established service and repair history, ultra-conservative styling.
List Price Estimate
$1,229 - $2,945
Used L-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

It costs thousands less than comparably equipped Accords and Camrys -- and it looks, drives and feels like it.

Vehicle overview

While Saturn enjoys strong customer loyalty with its line of small cars (almost 50 percent return to buy another Saturn), GM researchers found that when owners move on, they most often move up to a midsize vehicle. So a medium-sized entry makes perfect sense for both Saturn and its loyal customer base. Enter the 2000 Saturn L-Series, American-built Opel-based sedans and wagons designed and priced to compete with top imports such as Toyota's Camry and Honda's Accord.

With an overall length of just over 190 inches, the L-Series slots nicely in-between the segment-leading Camry Sedan and the redesigned 2000 Ford Taurus. Available as base LS, midlevel LS1 or top-line LS2 Sedans as well as fully equipped LW1 or upmarket LW2 Wagons, all models include air conditioning, four-wheel independent suspension, theft-deterrent system, and front disc/rear drum brakes (disc/disc standard on LS2 and LW2; ABS with traction control is optional).

Inside, the L-Series features a spacious interior with logical, easy-to-use controls. Seats have been designed for all-day comfort. Sedans offer 18 cubic feet of trunk space, which is a full 4 cubic feet more than you'll find in either Camry or Accord. And with rear seats folded, cargo capacity in the wagon is a generous 59 cubic feet. Unlike other Saturns, the L-Series has steel quarter panels (remember, this is built off an Opel platform); nevertheless, engineers were able to fit Saturn's signature dent-resistant polymer panels on the doors and fenders.

A pair of DOHC four-valve engines are offered: an all-new, Saturn-exclusive 2.2-liter, 137-horsepower four-cylinder with twin balance shafts, and a 3.0-liter, 182-horse V6. The four is standard on LS, LS1 and LW1 and comes with a five-speed manual transmission. An electronically controlled four-speed automatic is optional. The V6 is available only in the LS2 and LW2 and must be mated to an auto box. (Sorry, no V6 stick for sport sedan or sport wagon wannabes!)

The L-Series will be built in Saturn's new assembly plant in Wilmington, Del. How many are built and sold depends on consumer demand, of course, but offering a midsize model opens Saturn up to 41 percent of the total U.S. vehicle market, which isn't a bad thing. Competitively priced, the only question marks hanging over the debut of the L-Series are build quality and just how well this Euro-designed platform holds up to the rigors of American roads and consumers.

2000 Highlights

The L-Series is a new midsize line of sedans and wagons that was developed for Saturn customers moving up from the smaller cars. Offered in three trim levels, with two engines and manual or automatic transmissions (depending on model), the L-Series is based on the European-market Opel Vectra platform, and consequently carries a distinct import feel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Saturn L-Series.

5(34%)
4(26%)
3(24%)
2(12%)
1(4%)
3.7
132 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 Saturn L WINS !
hodman,01/20/2014
I bought my 2000 Saturn L sedan just before Thanksgiving 1999. It was brand new from the dealer . The car had 7 miles on the odometer, and ran perfectly. It still runs exactly perfectly today, with 168,000 miles. It has been probably the most trouble free car I have ever owned. The only repair has been a new power steering pump at 40,000 miles, and the Saturn dealer went havers with me on the bill. Other than that one repair, only routine maintenance has been necessary. Amazing ! My wife won't let me sell the car !
I love my Saturn.
Kitty,03/03/2005
My Saturn is a very reliable and economical car. It's fun to drive. Has quite a bit of power for a sedan. I once had a Honda Accord coupe - and my Saturn handles quite a bit like it did. I think that Saturns are good cars for the money.
This car is amazing
keiter,11/09/2011
This car is amazing. I bought this car in April 2003 with just over 40,000 on it for $12,500. It was worth every penny. It has has been in a wreck when some lady pulled out in front of me and slammed on her breaks, and I smashed the front of the car and did $2500 in damage. I replaced the shocks but that was my fault because I would hill hop. The AC went out in it in the summer and the heater broke in the winter, and the speakers blew, but other than that I haven't had any problems with the car and I'm currently over 206,000 miles on it. It runs as great now as it did the day I bought it even though I once went 8,000 miles between oil changes..
If you can buy any other vehicle, buy it; don't buy an L-Series Saturn!
fuzzybeard2016,12/31/2010
My wife bought this car as a low-mile 1-owner back in 2002. I realize that (nearly) 9 years of wear and tear can be hard on a vehicle, but considering the luck we've had with the powertrain in the past 3 years, I'm wondering if my wife ran over several black cats in succession after hitting a truck filled with mirrors... To put it bluntly, I'm ecstatic that GM shuttered the Saturn Division. Don't get me wrong, the cars are great *until* things start to fail on them; couple that with an inordinate number of "special" parts that need "special" dealer-only tools to do a basic R/R, and dealers that are as pleasant to deal with as an organized crime syndicate...it was a recipe for failure.
See all 132 reviews of the 2000 Saturn L-Series
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2000 Saturn L-Series Overview

The Used 2000 Saturn L-Series is offered in the following submodels: L-Series Sedan, L-Series Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, LW1 4dr Wagon, LS1 4dr Sedan, LW2 4dr Wagon, and LS2 4dr Sedan.

