Used 2003 Saturn L-Series
Pros & Cons
- Extremely competitive pricing for this segment, customer-focused dealers, strong power plant with V6, wagon availability.
- Build quality not up to segment standards, some interior materials feel cheap.
Edmunds' Expert Review
It costs thousands less than comparably equipped Accords and Camrys -- and it looks, drives and feels like it.
2003 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the L-Series
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Saturn L-Series.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- appearance
- handling & steering
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- engine
- spaciousness
- driving experience
- safety
- acceleration
- ride quality
- maintenance & parts
- fuel efficiency
- value
- interior
- climate control
- lights
- transmission
- road noise
- seats
- brakes
- warranty
- doors
- wheels & tires
- sound system
- visibility
- electrical system
- towing
- dashboard
- steering wheel
- technology
- oil
- infotainment system
- off-roading
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased my 2003 Saturn in October of 2007. It had 65k miles on it. It now has 120k on it and I've only had to replace the fuel pump. It is a little noisy and rough riding at higher speeds, but most cars are in this class/category/price range. I get about 26mpg city/hwy combined. Everything still works on it fine, and everything is still in it's proper place. Everyone gets a lemon now and then no matter what make of vehicle you buy... I'm glad I'm not one of them with my Saturn purchase. I will keep this car till it dies.
Even though this car is know to have electrical problems the are pretty expensive to fix, its still a great car. I had to replace the ignition module right around 75-80,000 miles. Then around 120,000 miles the Body Control Module(BCM) went out. The gas gauge would read at empty and the temperature light would constantly be on. The car ran like that for over a year with us just keeping track of milage for gas getting around 350 miles per tank (its about a 12 gallon tank) after a little over a year the car started acting up more and then eventually had a mind of its own when it came to starting and multiple dash lights coming on but not reading on computer scans. BCM costs around $4-500.
We are the second owners of this vehicle. I'm about to hit 200,000 miles and the only thing I've had to replace is oil, alternator and a battery. It still runs like a champ too. Not going to go up against a Dodge Viper or anything, but it's not afraid to move. Never thought I'd say this about my baby blue saturn, but I love this car.
I have had my saturn for over 2 years i baught it used at 116K i have now 140K and all i have done is Roters and regulat maint. I get 38 MPG and that is with adding octane booster to every tank. i does not hurt the car. I have always had saturns and this is one of the most reliable ones i have had my SL2 i have had to replace the cluch at 2000 miles and the radiator and all kinds of other stuff i have not had to do with my L200 THIS Car has saved my ass form the SL2 too many times to count. ran a carfax on it and found NOTHING so this is a WONDERFUL car.
Features & Specs
|LW300 4dr Station Wagon
3.0L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|182 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LW200 4dr Station Wagon
2.2 L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|135 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Poor
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ
Is the Saturn L-Series a good car?
Is the Saturn L-Series reliable?
Is the 2003 Saturn L-Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2003 Saturn L-Series?
The least-expensive 2003 Saturn L-Series is the 2003 Saturn L-Series LW200 4dr Station Wagon (2.2 L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,335.
Other versions include:
- LW300 4dr Station Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,685
- LW200 4dr Station Wagon (2.2 L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $20,335
What are the different models of Saturn L-Series?
More about the 2003 Saturn L-Series
Used 2003 Saturn L-Series Overview
The Used 2003 Saturn L-Series is offered in the following submodels: L-Series Sedan, L-Series Wagon. Available styles include L200 4dr Sedan (2.2 L 4cyl 4A), L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), L200 4dr Sedan (2.2 L 4cyl 5M), LW300 4dr Station Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and LW200 4dr Station Wagon (2.2 L 4cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2003 Saturn L-Series?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Saturn L-Series and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 L-Series 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 L-Series.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2003 Saturn L-Series and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2003 L-Series featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2003 Saturn L-Series?
Which 2003 Saturn L-Serieses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Saturn L-Series for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2003 L-Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,999 and mileage as low as 135210 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2003 Saturn L-Series.
Can't find a new 2003 Saturn L-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Saturn L-Series for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,537.
Find a new Saturn for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,404.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2003 Saturn L-Series?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Saturn lease specials
Related Used 2003 Saturn L-Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020