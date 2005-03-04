Used 2002 Saturn L-Series for Sale Near Me

26 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
L-Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 26 listings
  • 2002 Saturn L-Series L100 in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Saturn L-Series L100

    149,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,290

    Details
  • 2002 Saturn L-Series L200 in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Saturn L-Series L200

    156,120 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,994

    Details
  • 2002 Saturn L-Series L200 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Saturn L-Series L200

    104,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,795

    Details
  • 2002 Saturn L-Series L300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Saturn L-Series L300

    54,114 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,450

    Details
  • 2002 Saturn L-Series L100
    used

    2002 Saturn L-Series L100

    135,470 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2002 Saturn L-Series L200 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Saturn L-Series L200

    200,017 miles

    $1,385

    Details
  • 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 in Silver
    used

    2003 Saturn L-Series L200

    109,906 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,250

    $926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Saturn L-Series L200

    195,555 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,151

    Details
  • 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Saturn L-Series L200

    211,525 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 in Light Green
    used

    2003 Saturn L-Series L200

    87,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,490

    Details
  • 2003 Saturn L-Series L300 in Red
    used

    2003 Saturn L-Series L300

    124,214 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 in Black
    used

    2003 Saturn L-Series L200

    194,456 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 in Black
    used

    2003 Saturn L-Series L200

    138,634 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2001 Saturn L-Series L200 in Gold
    used

    2001 Saturn L-Series L200

    85,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2003 Saturn L-Series L200

    109,008 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2001 Saturn L-Series L200 in Silver
    used

    2001 Saturn L-Series L200

    55,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,750

    Details
  • 2003 Saturn L-Series L300 in Silver
    used

    2003 Saturn L-Series L300

    105,237 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,650

    Details
  • 2003 Saturn L-Series L200 in Silver
    used

    2003 Saturn L-Series L200

    105,541 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,875

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Saturn L-Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 26 listings
  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn L-Series
  4. Used 2002 Saturn L-Series

Consumer Reviews for the Saturn L-Series

Read recent reviews for the Saturn L-Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3128 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 128 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (34%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (4%)
2002 Saturn L300
mbarpurn,04/03/2005
We have not had any problems with car since we purchased it new. V6 engine is great, plenty of room, large trunk, good gas mileage, and fun to drive.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Saturn
L-Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Saturn L-Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings