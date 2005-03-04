Used 2002 Saturn L-Series for Sale Near Me

AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2002 Saturn LS . Its Automatic transmission and Gas L4 2.2L/134 engine will keep you going. This Saturn LS comes equipped with these options: SPECIAL EDITION PKG -inc: cruise control, pwr windows, Saturn security system w/remote keyless entry/pwr trunk release/panic alarm/ anti-lockout feature, 15" alloy wheels, rear spoiler, BASE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD), Warning lights-inc: low fuel, low brake fluid, low washer fluid, airbags, drive safety belt, battery, oil pressure, check engine, Warning chimes-inc: headlamps-on, key-in-ignition, driver safety belt, door open, parking brake on, Trunk lid reflex panel, Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel, T115/70R16 compact spare tire, Steel spaceframe structure, and Stainless steel exhaust. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Saturn L-Series L100 with Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G8JS54F32Y589117

Stock: 26342

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-22-2020