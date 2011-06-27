Used 2003 Saturn L-Series Consumer Reviews

Good vehicle for class/category tclefton , 05/25/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2003 Saturn in October of 2007. It had 65k miles on it. It now has 120k on it and I've only had to replace the fuel pump. It is a little noisy and rough riding at higher speeds, but most cars are in this class/category/price range. I get about 26mpg city/hwy combined. Everything still works on it fine, and everything is still in it's proper place. Everyone gets a lemon now and then no matter what make of vehicle you buy... I'm glad I'm not one of them with my Saturn purchase. I will keep this car till it dies. Report Abuse

Great Car but had electrical problems k_maxwell712 , 12/07/2012 25 of 28 people found this review helpful Even though this car is know to have electrical problems the are pretty expensive to fix, its still a great car. I had to replace the ignition module right around 75-80,000 miles. Then around 120,000 miles the Body Control Module(BCM) went out. The gas gauge would read at empty and the temperature light would constantly be on. The car ran like that for over a year with us just keeping track of milage for gas getting around 350 miles per tank (its about a 12 gallon tank) after a little over a year the car started acting up more and then eventually had a mind of its own when it came to starting and multiple dash lights coming on but not reading on computer scans. BCM costs around $4-500.

Problems? Not a one. Paul , 05/06/2009 11 of 12 people found this review helpful We are the second owners of this vehicle. I'm about to hit 200,000 miles and the only thing I've had to replace is oil, alternator and a battery. It still runs like a champ too. Not going to go up against a Dodge Viper or anything, but it's not afraid to move. Never thought I'd say this about my baby blue saturn, but I love this car.

I LOVE MY SATURN L200 ilovemysatur , 05/25/2012 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had my saturn for over 2 years i baught it used at 116K i have now 140K and all i have done is Roters and regulat maint. I get 38 MPG and that is with adding octane booster to every tank. i does not hurt the car. I have always had saturns and this is one of the most reliable ones i have had my SL2 i have had to replace the cluch at 2000 miles and the radiator and all kinds of other stuff i have not had to do with my L200 THIS Car has saved my ass form the SL2 too many times to count. ran a carfax on it and found NOTHING so this is a WONDERFUL car.