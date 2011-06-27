Used 2005 Saturn L300 for Sale Near Me
- $3,784
2005 Saturn L300 Base90,149 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
- Clean car fax: one owner, no accidents - Power driver seat - Remote keyless entry - Bergstrom certified 2005 Saturn L300 FWD Onyx Black 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Front Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, Fully automatic headlights, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 21,876 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG // WANT TO SEE MORE? COME ON IN FOR A TEST DRIVE!!! // CREDIT NOT PERFECT? WE CAN HELP. GUARANTEED. GIVE US A CALL AT (920) 236-1000!!! 3365 S. WASHBURN STREET OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN 54904 Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn L300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JD54R65Y502917
Stock: TS91090A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,495
2004 Saturn L300 2127,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Wood Honda - Anderson / Indiana
2004 Berry Red Saturn L300 2 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/28 City/Highway MPGAt Tom Wood Honda we are driven by three principles honor, integrity, and loyalty. Come in today and let us earn your business. We make car buying easy and simple. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our customers the best competitive pricing and value. We do not mark them up to mark them Down! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Anderson, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Pendleton, & Muncie. Call 855 289 3104 to schedule a test drive or answer any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Saturn L300 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JD54R34Y503781
Stock: BC503781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- New Listing$2,950
2004 Saturn L300 3151,191 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Honda of Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2004 Saturn L300 3 CD player, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPGSave money on this Dealer Special! Due to the current massive levels of our inventory this vehicle's price has been dramatically reduced to move by month's end! All of the pre-owned vehicles at Honda of Mentor go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection before they are sold. Upon inspection some maintenance items may have been recommended that we may have opted not to perform. We plan to send the car off to the auction this coming Thursday. Call now for the opportunity to purchase this vehicle as-is at a pre-auction price far below the retail value!We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Honda of Mentor is one of the largest Honda Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Honda of Mentor is head and shoulders above all other Honda dealers in our market! - This 2004 Saturn L-Series 4dr L300 3 4dr Sedan features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Light Tan interior. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Seat Trim, 7 Speaker Saturn Advanced Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, 7 Speakers, Manual driver lumbar support 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Saturn L300 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JL54R74Y515645
Stock: 61326A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
