Honda of Mentor - Mentor / Ohio

- 2004 Saturn L300 3 CD player, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPGSave money on this Dealer Special! Due to the current massive levels of our inventory this vehicle's price has been dramatically reduced to move by month's end! All of the pre-owned vehicles at Honda of Mentor go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection before they are sold. Upon inspection some maintenance items may have been recommended that we may have opted not to perform. We plan to send the car off to the auction this coming Thursday. Call now for the opportunity to purchase this vehicle as-is at a pre-auction price far below the retail value!We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Honda of Mentor is one of the largest Honda Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Honda of Mentor is head and shoulders above all other Honda dealers in our market! - This 2004 Saturn L-Series 4dr L300 3 4dr Sedan features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Light Tan interior. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Seat Trim, 7 Speaker Saturn Advanced Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, 7 Speakers, Manual driver lumbar support 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Saturn L300 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G8JL54R74Y515645

Stock: 61326A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020