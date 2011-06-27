  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(128)
2002 Saturn L-Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely competitive pricing for this segment, customer-focused dealers, strong powerplant with V6, wagon availability.
  • Build quality not up to segment standards, ultra-conservative styling, lack of established service and repair history.
List Price Estimate
$1,094 - $2,569
Used L-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

It costs thousands less than comparably equipped Accords and Camrys -- and it looks, drives and feels like it.

Vehicle overview

While Saturn enjoys strong customer loyalty with its line of small cars (almost 50 percent return to buy another Saturn), GM researchers found that when owners move on, they most often move up to a midsize vehicle. So a medium-sized entry makes perfect sense for both Saturn and its loyal customer base. Enter the Saturn L-Series, American-built sedans and wagons designed and priced to compete with top imports such as Toyota's Camry and Honda's Accord.

Available as base L100, midlevel L200 or top-line L300 sedans as well as fully equipped LW200 or upmarket LW300 wagons, all models include air conditioning, four-wheel independent suspension, a theft-deterrent system and ABS brakes with integrated traction control. Four-wheel disc brakes are standard on all models except the base L100, which still uses a disc/drum combination.

Inside, the L-Series features a spacious interior with logical, easy-to-use controls. Seats have been designed for all-day comfort. Sedans offer 17.5 cubic feet of trunk space, which is about 3.5 cubic feet more than you'll find in an Accord. With the rear seats folded, cargo capacity in the wagon is 79 cubic feet -- this is 10 more cubic feet than the Subaru Legacy wagon offers and 2 cubic feet less than the Taurus wagon's capacity.

Although marketed as a lower-cost alternative to the import powerhouses, the L-Series still offers plenty of options for those who want all the trimmings. A new Sport package adds foglamps, a sunroof and a rear spoiler along with newly styled 15-inch alloy wheels on the L/LW200 and 16-inch chrome wheels on L/LW300. A Premium package includes everything in the Sport package along with an in-dash six-disc changer, automatic climate control, power seats and full leather upholstery. A DVD entertainment system will be available as a midyear option that features a flip down viewing screen and wireless headphones that allow rear-seat riders to enjoy their favorite movies while the driver and front passenger can still listen to the radio. The OnStar communications system is another midyear addition that gives all L-Series the added benefit of 24-hour assistance with everything from directions to hotel reservations.

Unlike other Saturns, the L-Series has steel quarter-panels; nevertheless, engineers were able to fit Saturn's signature dent-resistant polymer panels for the doors and fenders. We're hoping that Saturn will take more care in the assembly of its L-Series cars, as previous models suffered widely from ill-fitting panels and wavy plastic bodywork.

A pair of engines are offered: a Saturn-exclusive 2.2-liter 135-horsepower DOHC four-cylinder with twin balance shafts and a 3.0-liter 182-horse DOHC V6. The four is standard on L100, L200 and LW200 and comes with a five-speed manual transmission. An electronically controlled four-speed automatic is optional. The V6 is available only in the L300 and LW300 and must be mated to an autobox. Though the mandatory automatic may not please sport sedan/wagon wannabes, we've found this transmission to be quite savvy -- it never picks the wrong gear. Combined with the healthy V6, the L-Series is quick on its feet, with plenty of power for freeway merging and passing.

Saturn wanted the L-Series suspension to provide a balance between a smooth ride and European handling -- this balance holds up until the car is pushed on rough or undulating roads. And while our editors have praised the responsive steering feel in the past, we've also noted that response becomes sluggish during spirited driving on canyon roads.

A head curtain airbag system -- for both front and rear passengers -- is now standard on all models. When electronic sensors along the sides of the vehicle detect an impact, the bag drops from the roof rail and unfolds as it inflates. Saturn says that the system will help reduce the severity of head and neck injuries incurred by occupants involved in side-impact crashes. While we approve of this timely safety upgrade (timely indeed, since the 2000 L-Series earned a ''poor" rating in the "side impact front" category) we would still like Saturn to add seat-mounted side airbags to protect against torso injuries. We're pleased to see that the company has added a three-point seatbelt for the rear center passenger in its L-Series sedan, but we don't understand why the wagons were denied this important safety feature. Saturn claims that its L-Series wagons compete against offerings from Volvo, Subaru, Volkswagen and Audi, but all of these brands offer a standard three-point belt in the center of the rear seat.

Unquestionably, a fully loaded L-Series car offers excellent dollar value (though you will pay the no-haggle price regardless of demand) when compared with similarly equipped Accords, Camrys and Passats -- but the Saturn doesn't meet its peers' established standards for build quality and interior materials. Decide whether you're willing to make these concessions before you buy.

2002 Highlights

Safety enhancements are the big news for 2002. All Saturn L-Series models now feature standard head curtain airbags, antilock brakes and traction control. Other enhancements include four-wheel disc brakes (on all models except L100), automatic headlamps, LATCH child seat anchors and post airbag-deployment signals. A DVD entertainment system will be available later in the year along with the OnStar communications system. New options packages add even more value with features like an in-dash six-disc CD changer and automatic climate control. New 15-inch alloy and 16-inch chrome wheels round out the upgrades.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Saturn L-Series.

5(50%)
4(34%)
3(12%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.3
128 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 128 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 Saturn L300
mbarpurn,04/03/2005
We have not had any problems with car since we purchased it new. V6 engine is great, plenty of room, large trunk, good gas mileage, and fun to drive.
LW300
pew,02/07/2010
Bought this car with 42500 miles. It has plenty of room front, back and with rear seat folded down. Highway driving is very smooth but driving over rough pavement on city streets can be a bit rough. The car has a generous amount of power for a small V-6 and the gas mileage is not bad (24 combined) with easy starts and stops. Definitely a reasonable alternative to a large suv and much more nimble.
Love this car but would not by another
Brent Barlow,08/22/2015
L200 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
This is a great car love it to death ride is smooth as long as you have good tiers on it and it handles really well for what it is. it is not a race car it is not fast ( I love fast fun cars to drive ) but it is smooth and with 150000 mi on it it runs great as for why I would not get another. I like a car with more power but like I said it handles well and is a really fun car to drive for that reason. the inside of the car is comfortable and I am 6.4 and there is enough room for me the sound system with the car sucks so I replaced but if you are looking for a first car or a low cost reliable car this is a good choice
Best used car on the market
Matt C.,06/04/2016
L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Bought mine a little under a year ago - and it's been my favorite "second car" ever. It's fast as heck with the V6, and it handles/holds the road great. Steering is also crisp. I put some bigger wheels and tires (17") on it, and it looks much better also. The interior is well laid out as well. It's clearly a European- influenced design inside, with funky controls for the fan, the power windows - it handles like many European cars I've owned (mostly VW) very crisp, with a very tight turning radius. It's actually become my preferred car to drive for fun now. I just wish there was some sort of enthusiast community for it, and a little more pizzazz in the design. Oh well...you can't have everything, but dollar-for-used-car dollar, there's not a much better car out there than an L300.
See all 128 reviews of the 2002 Saturn L-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Saturn L-Series features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Saturn L-Series

Used 2002 Saturn L-Series Overview

The Used 2002 Saturn L-Series is offered in the following submodels: L-Series Sedan, L-Series Wagon. Available styles include L200 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), L100 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LW300 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LW200 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A), L200 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and LW200 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Saturn L-Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Saturn L-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Saturn L-Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Saturn L-Series.

Can't find a used 2002 Saturn L-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saturn L-Series for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,923.

Find a used Saturn for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,684.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn L-Series for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,834.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,277.

