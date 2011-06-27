We chose the L300 over the Mazda6, VW Passat, and Subaru Legacy and we couldn't be happier. It is a sharp looking car that you don't see at every street corner, and the V6 is underrated in its performance--this car goes. It's a blast to drive and has been completely reliable. You really can't beat it for the money--with all the incentives, the car was thousands less as equipped than others in its class, and in my opinion far better looking to boot. Even the mileage is commendable considering the abundant power (we average 24 to 30 mpg).

Read more