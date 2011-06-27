2005 Saturn L300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Low price, easy to handle dealers, standard V6, standard side and head curtain airbags.
- Build quality not up to segment standards, less power than the competition, soft handling around corners.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,384 - $2,885
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2005 Saturn L300 sedan costs less than comparably equipped import competitors, but the below-average build and materials quality will remind you of that fact every time you get in.
2005 Highlights
The L300 model lineup has been pared down for its final year of production. The wagon is history, and only one well-equipped trim level of the sedan remains.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Saturn L300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Phil,05/16/2006
We chose the L300 over the Mazda6, VW Passat, and Subaru Legacy and we couldn't be happier. It is a sharp looking car that you don't see at every street corner, and the V6 is underrated in its performance--this car goes. It's a blast to drive and has been completely reliable. You really can't beat it for the money--with all the incentives, the car was thousands less as equipped than others in its class, and in my opinion far better looking to boot. Even the mileage is commendable considering the abundant power (we average 24 to 30 mpg).
Curtis,01/10/2006
Very good car for the money. The few folks who gave negative comments about this car must expect BMW or Mercedes performance. You are not paying for a BMW or Mercedes.
BBarnett224,11/06/2004
This Saturn has the ride of a heaVIER CAR, THE ROAD PREFORMANCE IS EXCELLENT, IT IS COMFORTaBLE TO DRIVE, ALL CONTROLS ARE WITHIN EASY REACH OF THE DRIVER. Quiet inside the passenger compartment. roomy ,large trunk, good gas mileage Lumbar control is out of place for driver located to the right side twist knob operation(should be power controlled)
Benny,10/17/2008
I owned this car for several years and put over 50K on it. It was reliable, never had a major repair! But that was all the good I can say. The car had no personality. It had average power, average gas mileage, average handling, looks were bland and the car was absolutely no fun to drive. The plastic body made the car sound as if you were doing 110mph wile simply cruising down the highway at 60mph.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 5600 rpm
