Used 2004 Saturn L300 for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 127,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 151,191 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$2,950
- used
2005 Saturn L30090,149 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,784
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Saturn L300 searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Saturn L300
Read recent reviews for the Saturn L300
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.578 Reviews
Report abuse
Zach McDaniel,10/21/2015
1 4dr Station Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
I bought my Saturn L300 2004 in September of 2009 for $5000. It's a salvaged model, but you couldn't tell it from how the car looks and performs. It has a powerful V6 engine with all the get up and go that you need for the highway or quickly maneuvering to avoid a careless driver. The engine is most efficient at 65mph. Going at that speed, I have gone from Morgantown WV to Baltimore MD achieving 32mpg. Between highway and city driving, I usually average at 26mpg. Not bad for an 11 year old V6. It's also very quiet, which is a huge plus for me. What really puts this car head and shoulders above above my previous is the handling. I always feel like I'm in control of the vehicle, even in foul weather. I've been able to take this car into snow storms and pouring rain and still maintain control. While it does take more space to pull a U turn than I'd like, it hasn't been a problem in the field. The interior isn't too special. My car came with cloth seats, a power driver seat, CD player, cassette player, and the premium sound system. The seats are comfortable enough, although the rear seats feel better. The radio console with the CD and cassette player is basic for its day. There is no bluetooth, AUX in jack, or multi-CD functionality. I haven't had any issues with the electronics. My L300 is black with the premium aluminum rims. The look is more class than sport. Although I love the way it looks, the exterior holds my biggest gripe. Because most of the panels are made of plastic, this makes the vehicle aesthetically fragile. Plastic has more give than metal. So, when someone bumps into you, even if it's gentle, you get distortions in the paint from where the plastic flexes. At a distance, you might not notice, but they become obvious as you get closer. The Saturn L300 has been a great car for me. For the price I paid, the value has been amazing. For those who might be on a budget and need a reliable car with great performance, the Saturn L300 is a good choice.
Related Saturn L300 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500h 2014
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2016
- Used BMW ActiveHybrid 7 2011
- Used Aston Martin Rapide S 2016
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2011
- Used GMC Savana 2016
- Used GMC Savana 2013
- Used Porsche Macan 2018
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 2011
- Used Lexus NX 300 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2018
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2018
- Used Dodge Dart 2016
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Saturn VUE Tempe AZ
- Used Saturn Outlook Jersey City NJ
- Used Saturn VUE Santa Ana CA
- Used Saturn Aura Garden Grove CA
- Used Saturn Aura Newark NJ
- Used Saturn Aura Arlington VA
- Used Saturn Sky Manassas VA
- Used Saturn Outlook Cleveland OH
- Used Saturn Outlook Torrance CA
- Used Saturn VUE York PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2018 Memphis TN
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017 Allentown PA
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018 San Francisco CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019