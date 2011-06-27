Vehicle overview

It weighs more than a Cadillac Escalade yet only offers the interior space of a compact car. And it starts at over $400 grand. So the 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe obviously isn't going to be something that will be scrutinized on a comparison chart. No, this ultraluxury coupe ("coo-pay" if you want to adopt an English accent) is essentially a class of one, a superbly crafted automobile that harkens back to the 1930s when premium-brand cars were fitted with custom bodies and bespoke features. Witness the Phantom Coupe's rear-hinged doors and massive list of options that allow one to make this already unique car more so.

Naturally, as a two-door version of the Phantom sedan, this Rolls-Royce has size, prestige and presence in abundance. But with a shorter wheelbase and a sport-tuned suspension, it's more responsive to drive. There's even a Sport mode for the transmission that along with the powerhouse engine further makes this near-3-tonner move like a car two-thirds its size. Still, there's no getting around the bulky dimensions and we doubt Phantom Coupe owners are interested in clipping apexes on mountain roads anyway. Rather, it's the overall effortlessly performing and pampering Rolls-Royce experience that seals the deal.

A large part of that experience is being ensconced in a cabin that would rival the finest English manor's parlor for sheer opulence. Virtually every surface is covered in the finest leather, expertly finished wood or lustrous chrome. The sheepskin carpets are so plush that one may be tempted to ditch the shoes and dig in their toes. The rearward-opening doors allow graceful ingress/egress, while cargo can be easily stowed away in the trunk via its two-piece, picnic-basket-style lid. Should all that not be glamorous enough, consider the optional "Starlight Headliner," which turns the cabin's roof into a starry night sky via tiny illuminated holes. In addition to that celestial celebration, there are a number of extensive customization options to allow one to further personalize their Phantom Coupe.

Yes, paying more than $400,000 for any car seems ridiculous. But then again, the Phantom Coupe is as much a "car" as the Queen is a little old lady. That princely sum gets you the aforementioned Rolls-Royce experience, something that includes admiring glances from most anyone with a working set of eyes. You may get a bit of that with the 2012 Aston Martin DB9, 2012 Bentley Continental GT or 2012 Maserati GranTurismo, but not in quite the same way. There is nothing else like the 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe on the road, and by George, for this much money, there had better not be.