Vehicle overview

It's possible that a 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe shopper won't really care what we here at Edmunds.com have to say. He might be concerned with more pressing things, such as managing a globe-straddling real estate empire, perhaps, or ruling Kazakhstan with an iron fist. But for the prospective buyers out there who are actually careful shoppers, we will henceforth offer our best opinion on Rolls-Royce's most extravagant two-door.

In actuality, we don't find everything to be roses for the Phantom Coupe. Its 6.7-liter V12 engine is exceptionally quiet and refined, but it's not particularly capable by contemporary standards. Eschewing forced induction of any type, the aging BMW-sourced motor tops out at 453 horsepower, which sounds jaunty enough but really isn't that significant in a 5,795-pound automobile. Rolls-Royce says the Phantom Coupe needs 5.6 seconds to reach 60 mph, trailing such luminaries as the Hyundai Genesis Coupe (5.3 seconds), which costs about as much as a couple Starlight headliners from the Roller's options list. More to the point, the Phantom Coupe's far cheaper sibling, the 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith will do the trick in 4.4 seconds with its twin-turbocharged V12.

So, you don't buy a Phantom Coupe for its straight-line performance. How about handling? Alas, this 18-foot land yacht is ill-prepared for enthusiastic driving, notwithstanding the standard Dynamic package with its firmer dampers. Despite the promise of "sporty maneuverability" in the car's brochure, the truth is that it's just too massive to get frisky on twisty roads. Tree-lined boulevards and interstate highways are clearly its natural habitat.

But if you're just looking for the ultimate two-door cruiser, the car's credentials are second to none. Within its unique rear-hinged doors, a wondrous hand-assembled world of wood, leather and deep-pile carpet awaits, while modern conveniences like an 8.8-inch widescreen infotainment display augments the old-world charm. The backseat lacks the Phantom sedan's expansive spaciousness, but there's still ample room for a couple adults. Once underway, the air suspension soaks up bumps as if they're not even there while maintaining a certain well-bred discipline. The cabin stays virtually silent no matter what the speedometer says.

If you're wondering about alternatives, the 2015 Bentley Continental GT and 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe provide superior speed and athleticism at much lower price points, as does the above-mentioned Wraith. But the big Rolls remains the undisputed king of coupes, and if you have the means to acquire one, that might be all you need to know.