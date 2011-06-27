Vehicle overview

Few things on four wheels say you've arrived as emphatically as the 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe. The regal radiator-style grille, high beltline and thick rear roof pillars contribute to this presence, as do the heritage, rarity and price tag of this magnificent automobile. Plus, even though it's about 9 inches shorter in length than a Phantom sedan, this is still a very imposing car.

Upon opening the "coach" style (rear-hinged) door, you'll quickly realize that there are few places to take a seat as sumptuous as the Phantom's cabin. Here you'll find every imaginable luxury and the finest leather hides, hand-polished woods and gleaming metal inlays available. Despite the old-world charm and craftsmanship, modern conveniences abound as well, such as an infotainment system with a (once you've acclimated) user-friendly multifunction controller. Of course, the chief difference between the Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe and the sedan is the rear passenger compartment. Although the Coupe has a smaller backseat than the limolike sedan, there's still ample room for a pair of adults.

With its sportier state of suspension tune and two-door body style, the Phantom Coupe is billed as the driver's car of the Phantom line. Now, how much a vehicle with a 130.7-inch wheelbase and a Chevy Suburban-like curb weight can be a driver's car is open to debate. Yet despite its massive specifications, the Phantom Coupe's acceleration is immediate and forceful when you lean into it, yet always refined and silent. Similarly, its handling feels more athletic and effortless than one would rightly expect from a luxury cruiser of this size. This is a result of the incredible air suspension, which not only keeps this enormous vehicle level and controlled through turns, but provides a serenely supple ride as well.

Yes, other super-luxury coupes like the 2014 Bentley Continental GT and 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class and upcoming 2015 S-Class Coupe are even quicker and nimbler (not to mention considerably less expensive). But they don't possess the undeniable grace and head-turning road presence innate to every Rolls-Royce. Even when simply standing still, the 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe exudes class and exclusivity that's virtually unmatched by any other car.