Vehicle overview

Every Rolls-Royce Phantom says to the world, "I have arrived," but in the Phantom Coupe, there can be no doubt that "I" refers to the driver. With its shorter wheelbase, sportier state of suspension tune and two-door body style, the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe is the driver's car of the Phantom line.

Naturally, the Phantom Coupe is still an enormous and palatial car. Its long hood and smooth, spherical roof evoke the grand, swoopy, pontoon-fendered Rolls-Royce carriages that have made the brand famous for more than a century. Still, the Phantom Coupe speaks a thoroughly modern design language, particularly now that new quad-element, full-LED headlamps bisected by horizontal LED daytime running lamps have been fitted for 2013. Other updates for the year include LED turn signals, a single-piece grille surround and new wheel finishes.

Inside, the Phantom Coupe is available with pretty much every imaginable luxury, and the whole place is handcrafted in impossibly soft leather hides, hand-rubbed wood and gleaming metal inlays. This year's new infotainment interface is basically a version of BMW's iDrive system, and operation is pretty straightforward once you're familiar with all the menus. The biggest difference between the Phantom Coupe and the sedan, of course, is the former's smaller backseat. There's still plenty of room for two adults to spread out in back, but the best seats in the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe are the thrones up front.

In spite of the coupe's size and heft, acceleration is immediate, silent and brutal. Other super-luxury coupes like the 2013 Bentley Continental GT and 2013 Mercedes-Benz CL65 are quicker and more nimble, but neither can waft about with the effortless grace and head-turning road presence innate to every Rolls-Royce. Even standing still, the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe is the ultimate two-door expression of privilege and success.