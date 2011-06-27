Vehicle overview

If you care about getting the best value for your money, we've got a hunch that the 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe isn't for you. But if you care about the finer things in life, this big two-door Phantom gains relevance. Provided you're OK with its asking price, this ultra-luxury car promises peerless levels of opulence, refinement and sheer presence on the road.

Surprisingly, though, it doesn't deliver peerless performance. There's only one available engine, a 6.7-liter V12, and it's been around for more than a decade, making the same 453 horsepower today that it did back then. That's not a lot of oomph for a car that weighs in the vicinity of 3 tons, and according to Rolls-Royce, the Coupe requires about 5.5 seconds to hit 60 mph, a distinctly underwhelming result for a car that costs more than twice as much as the average American house.

Still, one doesn't buy a Phantom for pure speed or athleticism; rather, one buys it for its unrivaled gravitas and prestige. With that in mind, you might consider better-performing and far cheaper alternatives like the Bentley Continental GT and Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, or even Rolls-Royce's own Wraith, but perhaps you'd be missing the point. There can only be one two-door luxury car at the top of the automotive food chain, and the 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe is it.